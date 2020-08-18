Carlow unveil Niall Carew as new senior football manager

Niall Carew led the Yeats County to the Connacht final in 2015

Carlow have unveiled Niall Carew as the new manager of their senior footballers on a two-year term.

The Barrow-siders were on the lookout for a new boss after Turlough O'Brien stepped down in June. O'Brien cited the lack of preparation time for the 2021 National League as the reason for his decision.

Carew, a former selector with his native Kildare and manager of Waterford and Sligo, takes the reins for his third intercounty job.

Former Dublin footballer Ger Brennan, who manages Wicklow club side Bray Emmets, will join Carew as a coach.

We are delighted to announce that at County Committee Meeting this eve. Niall Carew was ratified as Manager of our Senior Football Team with Ger Brennan appointed Head Coach for the coming 2 years.



We wish them well in their roles🏐🇬🇳



Full backroom team to be announced soon 🇬🇳 pic.twitter.com/uk9rjIo8yy — Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) August 18, 2020

Carew's first game at the helm will come against his former side Sligo in Carlow's penultimate game in Division 4 of the National League, a week before they are due to finish the campaign against London.

They will face Offaly in the first round of the Leinster Championship, with the winner taking on Kildare.

