Galway's Megan Glynn hoping to put injury woes behind her as intercounty season approaches

Megan Glynn is hoping Galway can improve on what was a promising 2019 season

A season of positives ended with a winter of regret for Megan Glynn and the Galway ladies footballers, but after learning so much from the group's first TG4 All-Ireland final appearance she feels there is much more to come.

But she was dealt a setback in recent weeks. After months of training at home in Claregalway alongside her brother Jack, who is hoping to break into Padraic Joyce's Galway senior team after captaining the county U20s last year, it was a cruel setback to tear her hamstring in the second training session post lockdown.

"It's five weeks ago now. I don't know, maybe I did too much on my own. I should have pulled out when it happened, but next time I'll stop when I feel it," she explained.

"Moving home to Galway for the summer I had loads of time. It was good to have someone to train with. We were doing conditioning runs in the field beside us at home.

"The hamstring is a bit frustrating and it's taking a long time to get right and get back. It was a Grade 2 tear and that normally takes four to six weeks, but hopefully I can play a few minutes this weekend."

Glynn is one of the key figures for Galway

The temptation to dive back into playing must be huge after such a long lay-off, but Glynn is well used to waiting for her chance. A Player-of-the-Match display in last year's TG4 All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo at Croke Park was 'one of the best days', but following it with defeat to Dublin in the final left her frustrated for the winter.

"Well we lost, so yeah, there were definitely a few regrets. The weather was very tough, it was awful slippy. And even the lack of experience of playing in Croke Park with so much noise around you, it was so different to what I'm used to," she said.

"It was nerve-racking going to play in an All-Ireland final, but I felt it flew to be honest. All of a sudden the game was on. I felt that all of a sudden I was just there and the game was starting straight away. It was crazy.

"It seemed like Dublin were more used to that kind of noise and occasion. They have won three All-Irelands now. I found it very different - they were more used to that, playing at a higher level in an All-Ireland final.

"But I think we were a little unlucky on the day. I thought we were playing quite well, but we were a little unlucky with the goal."

With a return to county football still a couple of months away, Glynn has been able to give total focus to the club game in recent months. As a 16-year-old wing back she played a major part in helping Claregalway claim the 2013 All-Ireland Intermediate Club title, but since they have stepped up to the senior grade in Galway there has been a fairly powerful force blocking their progress.

Defeats in the county finals of 2015, 2016 and again last year all arrived at the hands of Kilkerrin/Clonberne, and Glynn says last year's All-Ireland finalists are the side that everyone aspires to beat in the county.

"They're always there. Every year I say this will be our year, but it hasn't happened yet. Fingers crossed this will be our turn," she said.

"They are probably our biggest enemies and competitors. They are very good though, to be fair. They were very unlucky not to win the All-Ireland last year because they worked so hard. But I'm hoping that someone else will steal the throne this year.

"It's funny playing against their girls from the county team, you know what to expect from them. You know who's more physical, who's quicker. Maybe you think about it too much in your head. But we get on really well with them.

"We have a very good young team. It's brilliant the players that are coming through, our club is so strong underage. I'm 23 now, but it's so weird. I feel like I'm still one of the younger ones but I'm not really."

