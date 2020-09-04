Aidan O'Mahony says Kerry's fringe players are staking a county claim during club action

O'Mahony feels several players are putting up their hands during the Kerry SFC

Five-time All-Ireland winner with Kerry Aidan O'Mahony feels the club window this summer has given several fringe players a chance to boost their intercounty credentials.

Peter Keane does not have access to his county players for another 10 days, so instead is keeping an eye on them in club action.

"This year, you've young lads that are really putting their hand up, and they're really standing out in the championship," said O'Mahony.

"Where in the league for Kerry they might not have been seeing game time. But now in the County Championship in Kerry they've really been [impressive], the likes of Tony Brosnan, and young Joe O'Connor there from Austin Stacks was absolutely fantastic the night they played Dr Crokes. These guys, hopefully they'll be able to carry it into intercounty as well.

Joseph O'Connor of Austin Stacks competes for the ball against Johnny Buckley of Dr Crokes

"I think it's kind of gone back to the old way. I remember when I started back in 2002, 2003, I remember Páidí Ó Sé would ring us and say 'you've a club game tonight, I'll be over to watch you'. Straight away, you'd be thinking to yourself 'I've to play well here tonight'."

Brosnan, who has not featured for Kerry since 2016, has been in top form for Dr Crokes

The two-time All-Star also feels the defined season is benefiting the top players in Kerry.

"I just think this year the county lads, the whole club scene probably gave them a bit of freshness as well," he said.

"Sometimes when you're intercounty players for nine months of the year, and when you go back with your club, there's kind of a freshness after it. That's speaking from my own personal experience from down through the years.

"When you're trying to get that vein of form, or things aren't going well for you and you need to step outside and do something else, I just think the club scene has put the intercounty lads at ease, where they're going out there, they're expressing themselves, most of them are standing out in the big games.

"They know themselves as well that their form in the club championships will play a lot into the panel they pick for Kerry, and about picking jerseys for championship."

O’Mahony teamed up with Ireland Active to launch National Fitness Day 2020

With his intercounty career over, O'Mahony is enjoying the unique nature of the 2020 season as a club player with Rathmore.

"Having your intercounty players available to you is amazing," he said.

"I know our own club, we've Paul Murphy and Shane Ryan, they brought the level of training up every night. Just having them there, every Tuesday and Thursday and having challenge games every weekend.

"It might be a good thing to see for the GAA going forward to tease out the two championships between the club and the county, where the season is split in two - six months goes to the county and six months goes to the club. Now who gets what half will be interesting!

"But I think it's a good way of going forward. You have your intercounty lads the whole time, there's no pressure on them. And they're not being pulled, and that pressure is on them to tog out week in, week out with county, club, they're getting injuries, people are talking about managers minding them, so it might be a good thing."

You can catch up on this week's episode of Inside The Game on the Sky Sports YouTube channel!