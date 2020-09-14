Club football round-up: Ballymun edge through, Crossmaglen stunned

James McCarthy and Co are through to the decider in the capital

A round-up of all the big Gaelic football results on a busy weekend of club action around Ireland.

Dublin SFC

Ballyboden St Enda's remain on course for a football-hurling double in the capital, after seeing off St Jude's on Saturday. The reigning champs overcame their neighbours 2-11 to 1-11, with Simon Lambert and Robbie McDaid finding the net for the Firhouse Road outfit.

They will face Ballymun Kickhams in the final. The star-studded Kickhams side edged Kilmacud Crokes in a nail-biter, 1-18 to 2-12, but the game was marred by ugly scenes just before full-time, as Ballymun finished with 13 men.

Armagh SFC

There was a major shock in the Orchard County on Sunday, as reigning champs Crossmaglen were upset by a Maghery comeback.

Brendan Haveron, Chris Crowley, Aidan Forker and Oisin Lappen all raised green flags for Maghery, who denied the record winners a third successive title, and 46th overall, with a 4-7 to 0-17 win.

Kevin Robinson of Maghery Seán MacDiarmada celebrates at full-time

Kerry SFC

It will be an all-divisional final in the Kingdom's County Championship final, as East Kerry and Mid Kerry made it through their weekend tasks.

East Kerry, without the suspended David Clifford, had enough to see off St Brendan's, while Mid Kerry upset Dr Crokes.

Meanwhile, Austin Stacks won the 'Club Championship', beating Kenmare Shamrocks in the final.

Paudie Clifford of East Kerry in action against Thomas Lenihan of St Brendan's

Galway SFC

All-Ireland champions Corofin marched on in their quest for a seventh consecutive county title, with a comfortable 1-19 to 0-9 win over Salthill-Knocknacarra. They will face Montbellew-Moylough in the last four, after they beat Killannin 2-13 to 1-5.

On the other side of the draw, Maigh Cuilinn and Tuam Stars will face off, after wins over St James' and Bearna respectively.

Donegal SFC

Paddy McBrearty kicked six points to help Kilcar past 2018 Ulster champions Gaoth Dobhair. In a clash between two Gaeltacht sides, it was Kilcar who ran out 0-14 to 1-6 winners.

They will face last year's winners Naomh Conaill in the decider, as the Glenties side beat St Eunan's 1-10 to 0-12 after extra-time to reach a fourth consecutive final.

Kilcar are through to the final

Tipperary SFC

Loughmore-Castleiney's double dreams in Tipperary are still very much alive, after besting Moyle Rovers 0-18 to 1-11 in the semi-final. Reigning champs Clonmel Commercials await them in the decider.

Around the country...

Mohill and St Mary's will contest this year's Leitrim decider, Tyrrellspass and St Loman's are through to the Westmeath showpiece, while Clare Cratloe and Kilmurry-Ibrickane will compete in the final.

In ladies football, Mourneabbey were stunned by West Cork on Lee-side, while Foxrock-Cabinteely retained their Dublin crown.

