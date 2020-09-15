Brian Fenton hails response to Raheny coronavirus case

Raheny fell to Ballyboden after extra-time in the Dublin quarter-final

Brian Fenton has hailed the response to the positive coronavirus test in the Raheny team in recent weeks.

The St Anne's Park outfit had one of their county championship games postponed after one of the players in the squad tested positive for Covid-19, delaying the conclusion of the competition's group stages.

But the club and county board acted swiftly, following the relevant guidelines.

"Luckily, it was an isolated case in many ways," said Fenton.

"I think it was the first in the Dublin club scene - particularly at senior level. But I think lads are very conscious at the time with work - a couple of lads would have got tested. But the county board and the GAA were fantastic and our club mentors, secretary and chairman, covid officers were fantastic in terms of that. We were still classed as casual contacts so there was no massive panic at the time.

"We were casual contacts and if we didn't develop new symptoms, that there was no need to get a test. Luckily the game was rescheduled, and we won and we got through the group so that was great.

"It comes down to how the GAA has been amazing."

And the player in question made a swift recovery.

"He had no symptoms. It was just a routine check at work," Fenton added.

"The case in question had a routine check. It would have been a lot worse if he was admitted to hospital. He had no symptoms he was carrier and thankfully he kept fit and well. He did come back to play for us. Thankfully. He's a big player for us."

Nonetheless, it was an eye-opener for the four-time All-Star. Although there was a window to delay the Raheny match, the same luxury might not be afforded to an intercounty team, as the GAA may remove a side from the championship if such a case were to arise.

"It goes back to that, if you're casual contact, and if a player or players, hopefully just one, can step out of the group and everyone else can safely progress, then great," said the 2018 Footballer of the Year.

"I assume it's going to be tough to run it off, especially in such a small window of time.

"It would be terrible for that to happen, but what can you do? You just have to move on, and prepare as best you can if that scenario arises, deal with it as best you can. Hopefully it doesn't happen."

Ollie Canning feels elimination would be a 'serious price to pay' for a county team, if one of their players were to test positive for Covid-19

'A level playing field'

The Sky Blues will be looking to hit the ground running in the coming weeks, as they return to training and prepare for their bid to defend the All-Ireland title. And there could be a new look to the side, according to their midfielder.

"I think [Dessie Farrell] had a period of time to maybe take a breath...to go to watch club games, to see what talent is out there," said Fenton.

"If I was a young player in Dublin, maybe playing U20s in the last few years, you had a full run of [club] championship games. Definitely three group games you'd be thinking that is a huge opportunity.

Farrell has been attending several club games in recent weeks

"I know Dessie and his management team were out and about watching club games. Absolutely such an opportunity to play well and to play consistently well. Even for us you might say established players, to really focus in, to play well, and to impress him. If you are playing poorly in the club championship you aren't setting yourself up well for a potential intercounty scene. You are probably chasing your tail a bit.

"It's been great, and it's given everyone sort of a level playing field. Dublin is so competitive as well. Even the Dublin B Championship, there's teams there that could probably contest for the A. It's a level playing field, and it gives everyone an opportunity to show what they can do."

