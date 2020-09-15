Paul Galvin steps aside from role as Wexford senior football manager

The four-time All-Ireland winner with the Kingdom has announced his shock resignation

Wexford GAA have announced that Paul Galvin has stepped down from his role as manager of the county's senior footballers.

The Kerry legend took the reins ahead of the 2020 season, guiding the Yellowbellies into the promotion places of Division 4 in the National League, before the action was ground to a halt.

With a month to go before the resumption of intercounty action, the 2009 Footballer of the Year confirmed that he will not be on the sideline for the Model County.

"Due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin my family has moved back to the west of Ireland. I am stepping away from my role with Wexford due to the new time and travel commitments involved," he said in a statement.

"My business has also undergone significant growth in the past few months and needs attention.

"I have enjoyed the past 16 months watching, coaching and promoting football in the county since June 2019.

"I would like to thank the Wexford county board for the opportunity and support. Thank you to the players and backroom staff also. I have a strong belief in the talent in the county.

"I wish everybody associated with Wexford football success in the near future."

There were early signs that Wexford were moving in the right direction under Galvin

Shane Roche has been named as interim manager for the remainder of 2020.

