Aileen Wall and Ballymacarbry aiming to extend remarkable dominance in Waterford

With 12 Waterford SFC medals in her pocket, Aileen Wall is well used to winning county finals, but as Ballymacarbry aim to win a mind-boggling 39th consecutive Waterford title, the joint-captain is tuned in to the potential pitfalls.

Ballymacarbry take on Stradbally in Sunday's Déise decider at Fraher Field and as a first-time joint-captain alongside Laura Mulcahy, she is determined to maintain the winning run that started 13 years before she was born.

The Michael Ryan-managed side are overwhelming favourites to progress to the Munster championship, but after a close shave in last year's decider against Comeragh Rangers, who were beaten by Stradbally in this year's semi-final, victory is far from guaranteed.

"In the last few years it has been getting closer and closer for us. Seven years ago we hammered Comeragh Rangers but last year we were behind for three-quarters of the final," says primary school teacher Wall.

"We expected them to win their semi-final and really challenge us again, so this is going to be no joke. If Stradbally beat them it means they are up for it and going pretty well at the moment.

"That was a big turn up for the books, so we really have to be ready for them now. They're a totally new challenge for us this weekend."

Wall is a key player for club and county

Carrying the mantle of annual champions must be a weighty load for everyone in Ballymacarbry. Wall admits the expectation to beat all round them brings its pressures, but so far the panel has managed to park their success and restart each season with a clear focus:

"There is a pressure there alright. You are not going to be the team that loses, but I suppose you have to put that out of your mind and think that this is the only one we have to win. Nothing else matters, it's just all about the game on Sunday.

"That roll of honour there is fantastic, it's a wonderful thing for the club to look back on, but that means absolutely nothing this weekend.

"When we started this year we didn't know what would come with the pandemic, but the only thing that was in our minds was to win the 2020 championship."

The Déise outfit fell to Mourneabbey in last year's Munster final

She continues: "There are players on the team like Michelle Ryan and my sister Linda, they have played in maybe 20 of those finals, but then there are girls for whom this is their first senior county final. When I started, those 26 years before me didn't mean anything to me. I was going in and I wanted my first one.

"It's not a matter of just going out and turning up. People look at that Ballymac have won so many, but what difference does it make? Those 38 are gone now, it's the one that's ahead that's the most important for us. This one is the one that means the most for us."

As glory-filled as Wall's county championship experience has been, her provincial journey has been the complete opposite. Despite Ballymac being the record 14-time champions, all seven of Wall's Munster finals have ended in heartbreak.

Last weekend, double All-Ireland champions Mourneabbey lost their first Cork final in seven years, but losing to divisional side, West Cork, means they will still progress to defend their Munster title, which is named in honour of Ballymac manager Ryan.

Losing the last three provincial finals to Mourneabbey stung the Waterford champions, but Wall doesn't want to entertain provincial notions for now.

"To be honest it is not something that we have thought about really," she said.

"Mourneabbey are very far away from our thoughts at the moment. If you win Waterford you have to go on and play the Kerry champions. Then you might get a crack at Mourneabbey if they get through their side.

"It was a bit of news that travelled around the group that they were beaten. To know that they are beatable is good. But it's like us and Comeragh Rangers, they have been getting close to us.

"They are out of our minds right now and Stradbally are the ones. We don't know a major amount about them and we have avoided them in real crunch games. They are a young, dangerous team and we are totally focused on them."

