Donegal senior intercounty player tests positive for coronavirus

A member of the Donegal senior football squad has tested positive for coronavirus.

Intercounty teams have been allowed to go back training from last Monday, and all the members of Declan Bonner's outfit were tested for Covid-19 upon the return.

The results returned one positive case.

"After a long hiatus, and in line with GAA guidelines, the Donegal senior squad returned to collective training this week. All of the squad were tested for Covid-19 and one of the squad has had a positive result," read a Donegal GAA statement.

"These are difficult and trying times for all in the GAA and the wider community. CLG Dhún na nGall urge all club members, particularly players at all age levels, to adhere to the guidelines which have been set out."

Donegal are preparing for the culmination of the National League next month ahead of their Ulster Championship quarter-final against Tyrone in Ballybofey.