GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association granted €15million in government funding

Crowd restrictions will impact the GAA's income this year

The Irish government has provided the three governing bodies for Gaelic games in the country with a significant financial boost ahead of their respective All-Ireland Championships.

The GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association have been granted €15 million ahead of the winter, as a support package for the upcoming intercounty season.

Crowds are set to be extremely limited, significantly hitting one of the main income streams for the associations.

"I am very pleased with today's funding approval of €15m from Minister Michael McGrath which will allow these organisations to run their delayed championships," said Minister for Gaeltacht Affairs and Sport, Jack Chambers.

"The impact of Covid has been felt by all sports organisations and particularly those which depend on the income generated by match tickets.

"The prospect of there being no GAA, ladies football or camogie championships this year has been a very real one up until now.

"Dealing with the pandemic has caused such hardship for people right across the country. Everyone is need of a lift and I know people seeing their team line out in the country colours, with Amhrán na bhFiann playing overhead, will give so many people a much-needed boost in these difficult times.

"The funding will help address the income shortfall the organisations will experience due to lost income from match tickets."

