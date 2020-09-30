Marc Ó Sé says David Clifford is 'phenomenal' following Kerry county final rocket

David Clifford celebrates after scoring a wonder-goal for East Kerry

Within minutes of David Clifford's stunning strike in Saturday's Kerry county final, footage of the score was spreading around social media.

In the Fossa star's growing catalogue of remarkable scores, this is arguably the pick of the bunch to date.

After winning the ball, he pivoted onto his weaker right foot and buried the ball into the top corner of the net from over 20 yards away. The Mid Kerry goalkeeper didn't even budge.

"I've looked at it a good few times since," said Marc Ó Sé.

"Peter Crowley is near him for the goal. But I just think it's David's off-the-ball work, the way he uses Peter, he runs to his right, then he doubles back to the left-hand side. The pass in had to be good, which it was. Peter did very little wrong, it has to be said. But David turns onto his right leg. You're still thinking, 'do you know what here? Concede a point'.

"Then that rocket.

"This man is phenomenal. The space he creates for himself. You look at him, he's a big strong man. He can kick with his right, he can kick with his left.

"I teach with his uncle here in school. They used to live in Dublin. Thankfully they moved down west anyway, because that's another player we could have lost to the Dubs! We've lost enough players to the Dubs I can assure you, with the Brogans and the Fentons and the Cian O'Sullivans."

Clifford helped East Kerry to a second consecutive county title

Crowley's return to fitness

And although Crowley could not have done much to prevent the goal, it was a positive showing from the Laune Rangers man who missed the 2019 championship for Kerry through injury.

"I think he's going to be a great addition," said Ó Sé, when asked about Crowley's potential impact on Kerry upon his return.

"I mentioned the David Clifford goal, but if you look back on the county final, Peter Crowley had a great game. He showed Peter Keane that he's looking for a jersey.

"We see in the past his capabilities, his leadership qualities. He's a fantastic player and it's great to see him back playing at the highest level. I have no doubt that he'll be challenging the six backs for a spot this year because that's something Peter Keane will be looking for, the leadership qualities that Peter Crowley has.

"Last Saturday night, you could see that he had an outstanding game for a team who were struggling to get to the same pace as East Kerry. Peter Crowley was not found wanting the last night.

"For Kerry to get anywhere near [Dublin] they will have to have three man markers that will strike fear in the opposition, not alone in their defending but in being able to go forward as well.

"That's an area where Peter Keane will look at to try and improve on. And that's why, maybe not in the full-back line, but it would be great for Peter Crowley to be back in."

Crowley was a major loss to the Kingdom for 2019

Cork ambush?

But before the Kingdom can start thinking about a rematch with the Dubs following last year's All-Ireland final defeat, they first must negotiate a tricky Munster semi-final assignment away to old rivals Cork.

And the Lee-side clash is one of which Ó Sé is wary.

"They're definitely improving. There's no doubt about that," he said of the Rebels.

"Underage football is very good in Cork. My brother Tomás tells me that...He's very taken with the underage structures and the underage football in Cork, and the talent that's down there. So Cork are going to be there or thereabouts.

Ó Sé was speaking at the launch of ‘The Toughest Season’, a picture book documenting this season unlike any other

"Cork are sitting pretty at the top of Division 3 from the start of the year. I would still expect Kerry to go down and beat them.

"But that said, it's going to be a huge task to go down to Páirc Uí Chaoimh, take on a team below there that are going really well. When you know that it's knockout, when you know that this could be the last throw of the dice, there's a huge challenge. That's going to be a massive game. It's going to draw huge attention.

"There is something that gets the blood flowing about straight knockout."

