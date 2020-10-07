Sky Sports working on augmented crowd noise for GAA coverage

Croke Park will not be packed to capacity this season

Sky Sports is working towards creating augmented crowd noise for the upcoming GAA Championships.

With coronavirus restrictions meaning games will be played in empty stadia for possibly the durations of the All-Ireland Championships, Sky Sports is examining the feasibility of injecting augmented crowd noise into the broadcast.

"GAA is very different from a sport like Premier League football. It has been well documented that EA Sports had been recording lots of our football matches for a few years, and there had been a bank of sounds that we had been able to go back and get from them. Obviously we then work through and work into our live broadcast," explained Sky Sports' head of multi sport, Georgie Faulkner.

"We don't have that for GAA. So there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes to see if we can get to the right point. We found that our sports fans have really enjoyed the augmented sound.

"That isn't true for every sport. Boxing is one where we know fans have preferred to hear the punches, hear the corners between rounds, and hear what they're saying to each other.

"We're very conscious of things being authentic, and getting it right. So we're working furiously behind the scenes...we are working hard to find a solution."

This comes following the announcement of 14 live matches this season, all of which will be shown on Sky Sports Mix, opening the fixtures up to the majority of homes in Ireland.

"I think it was quite simple really. Matches behind closed doors, fans not being able to get to venues, so we just wanted to do the right thing," add Faulkner. "We're really delighted that we're able to put those games on Sky Sports Mix and open it up to as wide an audience as possible."

