Sport in Ireland to continue at an elite level despite Level 5 restrictions

The GAA Championships are set to proceed

Elite sport is set to continue in Ireland on Sunday night, despite the country moving to 'Level 5' restrictions to combat coronavirus.

The numbers of new cases have continuously risen over the last month, with the government opting to introduce the maximum measures in their framework for a six-week period.

However, dispensations have been granted to elite sport. This means the upcoming GAA Championships will proceed as planned, with Six Nations games among other sports also.

"In line with current NPHET advice in respect of Level 5, professional, elite sports and inter-county Gaelic games, horse-racing and greyhound racing can continue behind closed doors," read the official guidelines.

Intercounty GAA returned on Saturday, with a full round of National Football League action taking place around the country. This came after the majority of intercounty players indicated they are in favour of matches returning in a GPA survey.

The championships get underway this weekend, with Dublin facing Laois in the Leinster SHC quarter-final, live on Sky Sports Mix.