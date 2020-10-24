Kerry beat Donegal to seal National League title, Roscommon and Armagh promoted

David Moran of Kerry in action against Caolan McGonigle of Donegal

A round-up of Saturday's National Football League action, as Kerry sealed their 21st Division 1 title.

Kerry 2-18 Donegal 0-10

First-half goals from Seán O'Shea and Gavin White set Kerry on their way to 14-point win in Tralee, as the Kingdom won their first National League title since 2017.

Declan Bonner had elected to field a weakened team for the trip to Tralee, with Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh and Eoghan Bán Gallagher among those left out of the side.

The two green flags helped Peter Keane's charges into a 2-9 to 0-8 advantage at the break, and they pushed on for a facile victory.

Focus now turns to the Munster Championship semi-final against Cork, while Tír Chonaill prepare for their Ulster Championship opener against Tyrone.

Seán O'Shea celebrates his first-half goal

Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 7 5 1 1 21 11 Dublin 6 3 2 1 8 8 Galway 6 4 0 2 7 8 Donegal 7 3 1 3 8 7 Tyrone 6 3 0 3 -18 6 Monaghan 6 2 1 3 -1 5 Mayo 6 2 1 3 0 5 Meath 6 0 0 6 -25 0

Division 2

Roscommon have returned straight back to the top tier, sealing their promotion with a 1-12 to 0-13 win over Cavan.

They will be joined in Division 1 next year by Armagh, who overcame Clare 1-18 to 0-13.

Laois and Kildare retained their second-tier status, with wins over Fermanagh and Westmeath respectively.

The Erne and Breffni counties have been relegated.

Roscommon are back in the big-time

Division 2 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Roscommon 7 5 1 1 23 11 Armagh 7 4 1 2 27 9 Kildare 7 4 0 3 7 8 Westmeath 7 3 1 3 -5 7 Laois 7 3 1 3 -9 7 Clare 7 3 0 4 -9 6 Cavan 7 3 0 4 -4 6 Fermanagh 7 1 0 6 -30 2

Division 4

Wicklow and Limerick are promoted to Division 3. The Garden County overcame Wexford 0-13 to 0-10, while the Treaty defeated Sligo 1-16 to 1-14.

Antrim's 2-14 to 0-13 victory over the Déise was not enough for the Saffrons to finish in the top two.

