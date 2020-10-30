Monaghan-Cavan rivalry has been there 'since God was a child' says Seamus McEnaney

Cavan upset the odds in their last championship meeting

No discussion about Gaelic football's greatest rivalries can be held without mention of Monaghan vs Cavan.

Right from the berth of championship football, the rivalry was established with a draw between the sides in the inaugural 1888 competition.

Since then, the Ulster neighbours have gone on to meet 56 more times in the Ulster Championship. The records read 27 wins for the Breffni County, 10 draws, and 20 Farney victories.

"That's since God was a child, the rivalry has been very strong and form goes completely out the window," said Monaghan manager Séamus 'Banty' McEnaney.

"Way back in the '88 championship, it was a famous championship for us. Monaghan played Cavan in Clones, Damien Reilly was playing for Cavan that day and he'll have a son playing this weekend. Clones was packed to the rafters. I was a teenager at the time. The rivalry is brilliant. I live a kilometre from the Cavan border, just outside Shercock, and the rivalry is immense for a long, long time."

3:47 Sky Sports pundit Kieran Donaghy feels playing the 2020 All-Ireland Championships in winter could suit Monaghan and Conor McManus perfectly. Sky Sports pundit Kieran Donaghy feels playing the 2020 All-Ireland Championships in winter could suit Monaghan and Conor McManus perfectly.

Form lines

The two sides are coming into the tie with contrasting build-ups. Banty's charges retained their Division 1 status last weekend while Cavan dropped to Division 3; their second consecutive relegation.

"We're delighted to be in Division 1, we'll be going into our seventh season there and it's where Monaghan wants to be," said McEnaney.

"It's where the supporters want to be, where the county board wants to be, where the sponsors want to be and, most of all, where the jewel in the crown wants to be - the players.

"They want to play in Division 1, so we're delighted to stay there for another year. We left it to tight margins, we don't do it the easy way and we never have. It's come down to the last day a lot of days in the last six years, but we're happy to be there and there's a line drawn in the sand."

He knows it will count for little in Clones on Saturday:

"The scenario going into this weekend, it means nothing what position you are in the league comes 1:15pm on Saturday when the ball's thrown up."

And Monaghan are out to set the record straight.

"I think it's widely known that Cavan gave Monaghan a lesson in the championship [last year]. That was disappointing," he said.

1:55 Highlights of Cavan's shock win in 2019 Highlights of Cavan's shock win in 2019

"I don't think anybody needs any motivation though, this is a winner-takes-all championship match, no more than any Ulster Championship match. It's a huge important competition and we take it very serious. For me, it's the same as ever, it's a knockout and you're out. This time you're out and gone for the season. There is no football beyond 1:15pm on Saturday for us.

"I love this style of championship, winner-takes-all. You're in the frying pan and it's how you deal with whatever setbacks come at you. We're looking forward to it."

Since the season's restart, Monaghan are now facing into their third consecutive game-week. If they were to regain the Anglo-Celt Cup, they would be playing six weekends in a row. But such fatigue would be a welcome problem for Banty:

"We're only out one week-in-a-row, this is the only week we're out. I would absolutely love to have the problem you're talking about. If I have, we'll deal with it. We've plenty of energy, we've a good panel and loads of good players. Today, I've only a problem in four days' time. We certainly wouldn't be looking past that."