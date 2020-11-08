Ladies football: Dublin through to All-Ireland semi-finals; Mayo and Cork win

Sarah McCaffrey of Dublin evades Aoife Murray of Waterford

A round-up of the weekend's ladies football action, as Monaghan, Mayo, Cork and Dublin all picked up wins.

Dublin's defence of their TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship remains on track as Mick Bohan's side sealed their place in the semi-finals of the competition following a four-point win over Waterford.

For the second week in a row, Dublin were pushed all the way, and after Roisin Tobin's second-half goal, a shock looked possible with Waterford only one point behind. But Dublin showed their experience and a couple of Sinead Aherne points got them over the line and into the last four for the seventh straight year.

The loss of Lauren Magee and Martha Byrne to the sin bin at the end of each half was a significant challenge for Dublin to clear, and with Chloe Fennell keeping her side in touch, Dublin looked to be in trouble, but Aherne and Lucy Collins came to the rescue in a 0-17 to 1-10 win.

Lyndsey Davey of Dublin in action against Mairéad Wall and Rebecca Casey of Waterford

In Group 2 Monaghan got their competition off to a winning start and will battle it out with Galway next Sunday to win the group, but Tipperary exit the competition after a second straight one-point loss. An impressive start from Monaghan saw them kick the first six points of the game, with Ellen McCarron and Ciara McAnespie in great form, but a couple of brilliant goals from Aishling Moloney and Roisin Howard dragged Tipp back level by the interval.

An end-to-end second half swung in Monaghan's favour thanks to a couple of good Cora Courtney points, but the Tipperary camp were aggrieved by the final play of the game, which saw Moloney penalised for a nudge on Nicola Fahy near the Monaghan goal. Referee Kevin Phelan was well-positioned to make the call and the Laois whistler awarded a free out. Monaghan hung on for a 0-17 to 2-10 win.

Laura McEneaney and Cora Courtney celebrate the win

Group 4 will also be decided next weekend when Mayo and Armagh clash, and Peter Leahy's side were very impressive 4-17 to 0-4 winners over Tyrone. Sarah Rowe was back to her best and she scored 2-9 for a rampant Mayo, while Tamara O'Connor's first-minute goal set the tone for the westerners, while substitute Deirdre Doherty finished off the job.

Last year's semi-finalists Cork took a big step towards that stage again after Saoirse Noonan's early goal paved the way for their 1-14 to 0-14 win over Kerry. Ephie Fitzgerald's side will win the group if they avoid defeat against Cavan next Sunday, but in their first championship outing they were pushed hard by Kerry. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh landed ten points for Kerry, who defeated Cavan in their opening game and must now wait to see the result of the final group game to discover their fate.

Results

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship

Monaghan 0-17 Tipperary 2-10

Mayo 4-17 Tyrone 0-4

Cork 1-14 Kerry 0-14

Dublin 0-17 Waterford 1-10

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship

Roscommon 1-15 Wexford 2-9

Louth 4-10 Longford 2-7

Meath 5-18 Leitrim 0-10

Clare 5-7 Laois 1-10

Kildare 5-13 Sligo 0-4

TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship

Fermanagh 3-9 Carlow 2-10

Antrim 2-11 Derry 1-7