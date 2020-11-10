Antrim and senior football manager Lenny Harbinson part ways

Lenny Harbinson becomes the fourth intercounty managerial departure of 2020, following Turlough O'Brien (Carlow), Paul Galvin (Wexford) and Wayne Kierans (Louth)

The Antrim footballers are on the lookout for a new manager, after it emerged Lenny Harbinson will not be seeking a fourth year at the helm.

The Saffrons' 2020 campaign came to an end on Saturday, as they fell to Cavan in the Ulster Championship quarter-final. The loss to the Breffni County followed the National League campaign in which they narrowly missed out on promotion.

"Lenny Harbinson informed Antrim county board today that he did not wish to extend his three-year contract as Antrim Senior Football manager," read a statement on Tuesday morning.

"Lenny has been a good servant of Antrim GAA both as a player and a manager. We would like to put on record our gratitude to Lenny and his management team for all the hard work put in over the last three years with Antrim Senior Football squad. We wish them all the best in the future."

Antrim have not won an Ulster Championship match since 2014

Elsewhere, Leitrim GAA confirmed that Terry Hyland will remain in charge of their senior footballers for another year. The Cavan native guided them to league promotion in 2019, but they will return to Division 4 after this year's relegation.

Watch Inside The Game, our weekly GAA discussion show, every Wednesday evening on Sky Sports Mix. You can catch up on previous episodes on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.