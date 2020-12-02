All-Ireland U20 final between Dublin and Galway confirmed for Croke Park doubleheader

Dublin beat Tyrone in October's semi-final

The All-Ireland U20 Football Championship final between Dublin and Galway has been confirmed as a curtain-raiser for the senior decider on December 19.

All minor and U20 intercounty action had been ground to a halt due to Ireland entering Level 5 of coronavirus restrictions, but they are allowed to resume now that the country has reverted to Level 3.

The U20 competition had almost reached its conclusion, with Dublin and Galway set to face off in the decider.

The GAA announced on Wednesday afternoon that it will now be held at Croke Park on All-Ireland final day, alongside the senior showpiece.

Ryan Monahan of Galway in action during the semi-final win over Kerry

Throw-in will be at 2:30pm, ahead of the senior decider at 5pm. The Sam Maguire Cup will be up for grabs, with Dublin or Cavan facing Tipperary or Mayo.

Meanwhile, the Minor Football Championship, along with the minor and U20 competitions in hurling will resume in the coming weeks.

Our live GAA coverage continues this weekend, as Dublin face Cavan, and Tipperary take on Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-finals. Watch all the action live on Sky Sports Mix.