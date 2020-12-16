Mayo's Stephen Coen relishing battle with former UCD Sigerson Cup comrades

Con O'Callaghan and Stephen Coen played alongside each other at third level

Stephen Coen is no stranger to winning national honours, even if many of his Mayo teammates are not, ahead of Saturday's All-Ireland final.

The Hollymount-Carramore GAA has captained the county to minor and U21 titles, as well as picking up two Sigerson Cup titles in 2016 and 2018 with UCD. He was captain for the latter triumph, and worked closely with many of the current Dublin panel for the Belfield outfit.

Lining out for university team alongside big names from Dublin has been an experience he has relished.

"When you play Sigerson, you might learn things from each other," he explained. "It's not a personal question: 'do you do this, do you do that?' It's more what we're going to do so it's not a question of 'is this what you do in Dublin?' or 'is this what you do in Mayo?'

"When you're at university level, all that kind of rivalry stuff goes to one side. It's a light-hearted competition - not in a disrespectful way; obviously everyone takes it very seriously but it's enjoyable to throw all the pressures away and enjoy playing together.

"It doesn't make it hard. If you're friendly with someone, you're always going to be friendly with them."

Coen, a PhD student in UCD, has huge experience in the Sigerson Cup

Coen will be part of the Mayo defensive unit, tasked with stifling the Dublin attack on Saturday evening. One of their main targets will be Con O'Callaghan, with whom Coen has played alongside in the Sigerson Cup.

"He's a super player. Great attitude. Very good fella," said the Mayo centre-back of the Dublin forward.

"He just wants to do well in football, and to constantly improve. He's very honest, and obviously filled with skill and talent and speed and power. An excellent player, but a guy I would have been friendly with.

"There'd be very strong mutual respect amongst each other. We would have had good fun throughout the Sigerson time. We played together for three, four years. I know he was playing with Cuala for a few years as well. So that kind of got in the way. But we finished on a very positive note, we would stay in contact the odd time. Just a great fella, and I'm just looking forward to playing against him the next day."

Coen has made the centre-back position his own this season

'We're trying to improve all the time'

Despite heartbreak against the Sky Blues in recent years, Mayo are entering the game with renewed hope.

"I think the big thing is that we're focusing on ourselves, we're trying to improve all the time," said Coen.

"We've got a lot of new players who are extremely exciting and don't even think about results or the next game, they're just thinking of the now. Very much in the present and I think we're all in that mindset at the minute so we're going to focus on every 30 seconds and every minute of the game, break it down in those small little minute details.

"Get the most out of ourselves for the 70 minutes and I think we did a lot of good things right the last day and if we can do that more often for the 70 minutes, I think it'll bode well for us."

4:44 Kieran Donaghy, Jim McGuinness and Peter Canavan discuss if Mayo can win the All-Ireland Championship for the first time since 1951 Kieran Donaghy, Jim McGuinness and Peter Canavan discuss if Mayo can win the All-Ireland Championship for the first time since 1951

And the Connacht champions know they must improve in certain areas if they are to have a chance.

"The key things we need to focus on are the things we did well the last day," Coen continued.

"That's going to put us in a good position. That's what makes us good, high octane football, lot of place, moving it quickly, lot of pressure up top, great tackling, and then obviously as I said earlier we need to tighten up a bit in defence from the last day and get that balance right. It's not easy to get the balance right when you want to press high but, yeah, it's something we'll be focusing on.

"We've kept clean sheets in the whole championship except for the last day so it's just trying to get the balance between the two and if we can do that we feel we've a good chance."

Watch Dublin vs Mayo live on Sky Sports Mix from 4pm Saturday.