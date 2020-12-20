Dublin 1-10 Cork 1-5: Dubs overturn half-time deficit to win four straight title

Dublin overcame old rivals Cork

Dublin are TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football champions for a fourth consecutive year, after a comeback 1-10 to 1-5 win over Cork at Croke Park.

The Lee-siders got off to a perfect start, with Áine O'Sullivan scoring an early goal. The Rebelettes kicked on from there, building a 1-3 to 0-3 lead at the break.

Áine O'Sullivan struck for an early goal

However, Mick Bohan's charges regrouped at the break, and emerged rejuvenated. Sinead Goldrick led the charge, as they fought their way back into the contest.

They scored 1-3 without reply, with Carla Rowe converting a penalty. Cork got their first point of the second half in the 45th minute, but the Dubs' momentum was too great.

Rowe continued her accuracy from frees, as the Sky Blues held out for a five-point victory.

More to follow...

Nicole Owens of Dublin in action against Shauna Kelly of Cork

Dublin: C Trant; M Byrne, N Collins, A Kane (0-1); L Caffrey, S McGrath, S Goldrick; L Magee, J Dunne; N Healy (0-2), L Davey, C Rowe (1-3, 1p, 3f); S Aherne (0-1, 1f), N McEvoy, N Owens (0-2).

Subs: K Sullivan (0-1).

Cork: M O'Brien; E Meaney, R Phelan, S Kelly; M Duggan, A Hutchings, E O'Shea; M O'Callaghan, H Looney; E Kiely, C O'Sullivan (0-1), O Finn (0-3, 2f); Á O'Sullivan (1-1), D O'Sullivan, S Noonan.

You can watch all the action at 8pm Monday on Sky Sports Mix.