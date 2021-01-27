Gaelic games and Katie Taylor top Irish sporting polls in the 2020 Teneo Sport and Sponsorship Index

Katie Taylor won three out of the six sections

The Teneo Sport and Sponsorship Index, an annual sporting survey in Ireland, has seen Gaelic games and Katie Taylor top the polls in their respective categories.

Undefeated professional boxer and former Olympic champion Katie Taylor dominates the category of Ireland's most admired sporting star, receiving 30 per cent of the vote. Ireland rugby players Jonathan Sexton and Conor Murray, golfers Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington, Galway hurler Joe Canning and Tour de France green-jersey winner Sam Bennett lead the chasing pack.

The undisputed lightweight champ also topped the polls in two other groupings, as her August unanimous decision win over Delfine Persoon ranked as the nation's most memorable sporting moment for 2020, as well as the greatest sporting achievement.

0:42 Taylor won a gruelling rematch against Delfine Persoon to remain undisputed world lightweight champion last August Taylor won a gruelling rematch against Delfine Persoon to remain undisputed world lightweight champion last August

Gaelic football and hurling remain the country's most popular sports, receiving 24 per cent of the vote, followed by soccer (14 per cent) and rugby (13 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Dublin men's footballers were recognised as the team of the year, after Dessie Farrell's team scooped an unprecedented sixth consecutive All-Ireland title with December's win over Mayo.

When asked what sporting event in 2021 they are looking forward to the most, respondents opted for the Olympic Games (20 per cent), Six Nations (17 per cent), All-Ireland Hurling and Football Championships (14 per cent and 11 per cent respectively) and Euro 2020 (10 per cent).