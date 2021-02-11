Ladies football Player of the Year: Carla Rowe, Sinead Goldrick and Aimee Mackin nominated for top prize

Carla Rowe is in the mix for the top honour

Dublin's Carla Rowe and Sinead Goldrick, along with Aimee Mackin of Armagh, have been nominated for the LGFA's 2020 Players' Player of the Year award.

Rowe and Goldrick were instrumental as Mick Bohan's charges stormed to a fourth consecutive Brendan Martin Cup triumph, defeating Cork 1-10 to 1-5 in December's All-Ireland final at Croke Park.

Meanwhile, Mackin played a key role as the Orchard County topped a group containing Mayo and Tyrone, before pushing Dublin hard in the semi-final.

Meath's Emma Duggan and Vikki Wall, and Westmeath's Fiona Claffey are in the mix for the intermediate award, after the Royal County finally captured the second-tier title.

Meadhbh Deeney (Wicklow), along with Joanne Doonan and Eimear Smyth of champions Fermanagh have been nominated for the junior prize.

Bronze sculptor Jarlath Daly's awards that will be presented to the players named on the Teams of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships

"Considering the extraordinary year that it was, and the condensed nature of our Championships, we were nevertheless treated to some wonderful football and memorable Championships, which saw worthy winners crowned in Fermanagh, Meath and Dublin," said LGFA president Marie Hickey.

"Thankfully, we managed to complete our TG4 All-Ireland Championships, and when you consider the lengths that players went to, to represent their counties, we believe that it is right to acknowledge the efforts of our inter-county stars in all three grades.

"In that regard, we're delighted to honour Teams of the Championship at junior, intermediate and senior levels."

The winners of the awards, along with the goal of the year, will be announced on a televised ceremony on Saturday, February 27.

Players' Player of the Year nominations

Junior: Meadhbh Deeney (Wicklow), Joanne Doonan (Fermanagh), Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh).

Intermediate: Fiona Claffey (Westmeath), Emma Duggan (Meath), Vikki Wall (Meath).

Senior: Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Sinead Goldrick (Dublin), Carla Rowe (Dublin).