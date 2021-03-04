Diarmuid Connolly says he would 'love to see' Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion return to Dublin panel

Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion both walked away due from the Dublin set-up to personal reasons

Diarmuid Connolly says he would "love to see" Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion back in the Dublin jersey at some point.

Both McCaffrey and Mannion stepped away from intercounty action in recent months. Both multiple All-Stars and still in their mid-twenties, the pair would still have much to offer Dessie Farrell's charges on the field of play.

Six-time All-Ireland winner Connolly, speaking to Boylesports, feels they would be major assets were they to experience a change of heart.

"Only Jack will know if he wants to come back. He's the sort of guy who wears his heart on his sleeve, and if he's all in, he's all in," said the St Vincent's club man of McCaffrey.

"I know personally he was finding it tough with the virus, he's doing savage hours with work and still studying. If he has a little bit of free time, you'd like to see Jack McCaffrey running up the sideline under the Hogan Stand.

"Every time Jack plays with Dublin, he wins a Player of the Year or an All-Star, and he's pretty much the man of the match in most of the games. So we'd love to see him back in blue, but you just don't know at the moment."

McCaffrey was named Footballer of the Year

Kilmacud Crokes star Mannion was sprung from the bench in December's All-Ireland final, playing a starring role and kicking a point as the Sky Blues got over the line for a sixth consecutive Sam Maguire Cup triumph.

But in January, he announced his departure from the squad.

"It could be for an array of reasons. He's a very talented guy in business and in sport. It's his decision. I hope he doesn't regret it," said Connolly.

"He has time on his side - he's 27 years of age. He's won All-Stars the last few years (2017, 2018 and 2019). This year has been a bit stop-start for him, but it has for everybody because of the virus. He had a bit of [an] injury-stricken season. He came on in most of the games and had an influence on most of the games. We know the talent is still there.

Mannion stepped away after the 2020 All-Ireland final

"You'd never know. Paul Mannion could turn around in a couple of months' time and say 'I want to get back in here'. I can imagine - like Jim Gavin always said - the door is always open. It's a decision for him to make. I'd love to see Paul Mannion wear the blue jersey for the next five or six years, and reign supreme in it.

"But it gives an opportunity to the likes of Paddy Small."