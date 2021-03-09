Fergal McCann: Former Tyrone All-Ireland winning coach dies aged 47

McCann worked with the Tyrone senior football team for 10 years

Fergal McCann, a coach of the Tyrone All-Ireland winning teams in 2005 and 2008, has died at the age of 47 following a long illness.

The Augher man worked with Mickey Harte's charges up until 2014, helping the Red Hands deliver two All-Ireland titles.

Tyrone GAA announced the news on Monday night, as tributes poured in.

"Tyrone Gaels everywhere were saddened to hear the untimely death today of former Tyrone senior football team coach and trainer Fergal McCann," read a Tyrone GAA statement.

Tyrone Gaels extend sincere sympathy to the Family and Friends of Fergal McCann (RIP) Augher



"Fergal was an integral part of Mickey Harte's Tyrone senior management team and worked alongside Mickey and his fellow Augher team-mate Tony Donnelly from 2005 until 2014.

"During that period Fergal helped Tyrone win two All Ireland football titles in 2005 and 2008 as well as three Ulster Senior Championship titles. Fergal played in goals for his beloved Augher and went on to manage and train Augher, as well as helping to manage various youth teams over many years.

McCann celebrates the 2008 All-Ireland quarter-final win over Dublin

"Fergal was employed as a Games Promotion Officer, working within schools for Tyrone GAA from July 2003 until the start of his illness and was one of the longest-serving current schools coaches. Fergal loved the GAA and he went on to manage and coach several club sides both within Tyrone and outside the county."