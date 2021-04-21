Kerry star Peter Crowley retires from intercounty football after 10 years with the Kingdom

Peter Crowley in action against Cork last November

Kerry will face into the 2021 season without the services of Peter Crowley, who has retired from intercounty action after 10 years.

The 30-year-old Laune Rangers club man, who missed the Kingdom's run to the 2019 All-Ireland final due to injury, returned in 2020 as Kerry suffered a shock early exit at the hands of Cork.

An All-Ireland winner in 2014, the half-back went on to pick up an All-Star award that year after a stellar season in the Kerry defence.

Crowley spent the 2019 championship campaign on the sideline due to injury

Intercounty teams returned to training this week, and Kerry GAA announced the news on Tuesday evening.

"Peter Crowley will be missed particularly for his energy, determination and experience on the training field and in the dressing room," said manager Peter Keane.

"I'd like to wish Peter the best of luck and thank him for the commitment he has always shown to the green and gold."

"All involved with Kerry GAA echo Peter Keane's sentiments and we sincerely thank Peter Crowley for his enormous contribution to Kerry football over the past 10 years and wish him the very best in the future," added a county board statement.

Kerry have been drawn to face Clare in the first round of the 2021 Munster Championship, with Tipperary awaiting the winner in the semi-final.