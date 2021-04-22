GAA Gaelic-football News

Home

Brian Barry

GAA Editor @BrianGBarry

2021 National Football and Hurling League fixtures released by GAA: Dublin, Monaghan, Cork and Down stripped of home advantage

The GAA has announced the fixtures for the 2021 Allianz Leagues, with the Dublin, Monaghan, Cork and Down footballers all stripped of home advantages as punishment for their training breaches. Limerick vs Tipperary is the big hurling tie on the opening weekend

Last Updated: 22/04/21 5:00pm

The All-Ireland champions will be on the road for their three National League games
The All-Ireland champions will be on the road for their three National League games

The fixtures for the 2021 National Hurling and Football Leagues have been announced.

As punishment for their breach of the training ban, the Dublin, Monaghan, Cork and Down footballers have all been stripped of home advantage.

The All-Ireland champions will face Kerry in Semple Stadium, Thurles on May 23.

The Farney County will be up against Armagh in Brewster Park, Enniskillen. The Rebels' footballers will face Kildare in Thurles, while the Mourne men will take on Meath at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh.

The hurling action will get underway with a mouth-watering showdown between Limerick and Tipperary at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday, May 8. Dublin will host Kilkenny on the same day.

Meanwhile, the football will start seven days later, when Tyrone host Donegal, and Galway travel to Kerry.

The Treaty and the Premier will face off on the opening weekend
The Treaty and the Premier will face off on the opening weekend

In football, each division is split into two groups on a geographical basis. The top two in each group will advance to semi-finals, while the bottom two will enter relegation play-offs. Finals will take place on June 19/20, but joint-winners will be declared if either team is playing in the championship the following weekend.

In Division 1 of the National Hurling League, there will be no knockout phase. The teams who top groups 1A and 1B will be deemed joint-winners. Should they meet in the championship, that will then double-up as the National League final.

Subscribe to GAA alerts!

We'll send you push notifications so you'll receive all of the big GAA news!

Saturday, May 8

NHL Division 1A
Westmeath vs Galway
Limerick vs Tipperary

NHL Division 1B
Dublin vs Kilkenny

Sunday, May 9

NHL Division 1A
Cork vs Waterford

NHL Division 1B
Antrim vs Clare
Wexford vs Laois

NHL Division 2A
Kerry vs Down
Meath vs Offaly
Carlow vs Wicklow

NHL Division 2B
Donegal vs Roscommon
Mayo vs Derry

Saturday, May 15

NFL Division 1 North
Tyrone vs Donegal

NFL Division 1 South
Kerry vs Galway

NFL Division 1 North
Mayo vs Down

NFL Division 2 South
Cork vs Kildare*

NFL Division 3 North
Longford vs Derry
Fermanagh vs Cavan

NFL Division 3 South
Limerick vs Tipperary

NFL Division 4 North
Louth vs Antrim

NFL Division 4 South
Waterford vs Carlow

NHL Division 1A
Tipperary vs Cork

NHL Division 1B
Laois vs Dublin

NHL Division 2A
Wicklow vs Meath

NHL Division 2B
Kildare vs Donegal
Roscommon vs Mayo

Sunday, May 16

NFL Division 1 North
Monaghan vs Armagh*

NFL Division 1 South
Roscommon vs Dublin

NFL Division 2 North
Meath vs Westmeath

NFL Division 2 South
Clare vs Laois

NFL Division 3 South
Wicklow vs Offaly

NFL Division 4 North
Sligo vs Leitrim

NHL Division 1A
Waterford vs Westmeath
Galway vs Limerick

NHL Division 1B
Clare vs Wexford
Kilkenny vs Antrim

NHL Division 2A
Down vs Carlow
Offaly vs Kerry

NHL Division 3A
Armagh vs Longford
Tyrone vs Monaghan

NHL Division 3B
Cavan vs Fermanagh
Leitrim vs Louth

Saturday, May 22

NFL Division 1 North
Donegal vs Monaghan
Armagh vs Tyrone

NFL Division 2 North
Westmeath vs Mayo

NFL Division 2 South
Laois vs Cork

NFL Division 3 North
Derry vs Fermanagh
Cavan vs Longford

NFL Division 3 South
Offaly vs Limerick
Tipperary vs Wicklow

NFL Division 4 South
Wexford vs Waterford

NHL Division 1A
Tipperary vs Galway

NHL Division 1B
Dublin vs Antrim

NHL Division 3A
Longford vs Tyrone
Sligo vs Armagh

Sunday, May 23

NFL Division 1 South
Dublin vs Kerry*
Galway vs Roscommon

NFL Division 2 North
Down vs Meath*

NFL Division 2 South
Kildare vs Clare

NFL Division 4 North
Leitrim vs Louth
Antrim vs Sligo

NHL Division 1A
Cork vs Westmeath
Waterford vs Limerick

NHL Division 1B
Kilkenny vs Wexford
Laois vs Clare

NHL Division 2A
Kerry vs Meath
Carlow vs Offaly
Wicklow vs Down

NHL Division 2B
Donegal vs Mayo
Kildare vs Derry

NHL Division 3B
Louth vs Cavan
Fermanagh vs Leitrim

Saturday, May 29

NFL Division 1 North
Armagh vs Donegal
Tyrone vs Monaghan

NFL Division 3 North
Cavan vs Derry
Fermanagh vs Longford

NFL Division 3 South
Wicklow vs Limerick
Offaly vs Tipperary

NFL Division 4 South
Carlow vs Wexford

NHL Division 3A
Sligo vs Longford

Sunday, May 30

NFL Division 1 South
Galway vs Dublin
Roscommon vs Kerry

NFL Division 2 North
Westmeath vs Down
Mayo vs Meath

NFL Division 2 South
Clare vs Cork
Laois vs Kildare

NFL Division 4 North
Antrim vs Leitrim
Louth vs Sligo

NHL Division 3A
Monaghan Armagh

Saturday, June 5

NHL Division 1A
Limerick vs Cork

NHL Division 1B
Antrim vs Wexford
Dublin vs Clare

NHL Division 2A
Kerry vs Wicklow

Sunday, June 6

NHL Division 1A
Westmeath vs Tipperary
Galway vs Waterford

NHL Division 1B
Kilkenny vs Laois

NHL Division 2A
Meath vs Carlow
Offaly vs Down

NHL Division 2B
Derry vs Donegal
Roscommon vs Kildare

NHL Division 3B
Louth vs Fermanagh
Leitrim vs Cavan

Saturday, June 12

NHL Division 1B
Clare vs Kilkenny
Antrim vs Laois
Wexford vs Dublin

NHL Division 2B
Derry vs Roscommon
Mayo vs Kildare

NHL Division 3A
Longford vs Monaghan
Tyrone vs Sligo

Saturday, June 13

NHL Division 1A
Westmeath vs Limerick
Cork vs Galway
Waterford vs Tipperary

NHL Division 2A
Down vs Meath
Carlow vs Kerry
Wicklow vs Offaly

Also See:

NHL Division 3A
Armagh vs Tyrone
Monaghan vs Sligo

*Game shall be played at a neutral venue.

Trending

©2021 Sky UK