2021 National Football and Hurling League fixtures released by GAA: Dublin, Monaghan, Cork and Down stripped of home advantage

The All-Ireland champions will be on the road for their three National League games

The fixtures for the 2021 National Hurling and Football Leagues have been announced.

As punishment for their breach of the training ban, the Dublin, Monaghan, Cork and Down footballers have all been stripped of home advantage.

The All-Ireland champions will face Kerry in Semple Stadium, Thurles on May 23.

The Farney County will be up against Armagh in Brewster Park, Enniskillen. The Rebels' footballers will face Kildare in Thurles, while the Mourne men will take on Meath at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh.

The hurling action will get underway with a mouth-watering showdown between Limerick and Tipperary at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday, May 8. Dublin will host Kilkenny on the same day.

Meanwhile, the football will start seven days later, when Tyrone host Donegal, and Galway travel to Kerry.

The Treaty and the Premier will face off on the opening weekend

In football, each division is split into two groups on a geographical basis. The top two in each group will advance to semi-finals, while the bottom two will enter relegation play-offs. Finals will take place on June 19/20, but joint-winners will be declared if either team is playing in the championship the following weekend.

In Division 1 of the National Hurling League, there will be no knockout phase. The teams who top groups 1A and 1B will be deemed joint-winners. Should they meet in the championship, that will then double-up as the National League final.

Saturday, May 8

NHL Division 1A

Westmeath vs Galway

Limerick vs Tipperary

NHL Division 1B

Dublin vs Kilkenny

Sunday, May 9

NHL Division 1A

Cork vs Waterford

NHL Division 1B

Antrim vs Clare

Wexford vs Laois

NHL Division 2A

Kerry vs Down

Meath vs Offaly

Carlow vs Wicklow

NHL Division 2B

Donegal vs Roscommon

Mayo vs Derry

Saturday, May 15

NFL Division 1 North

Tyrone vs Donegal

NFL Division 1 South

Kerry vs Galway

NFL Division 1 North

Mayo vs Down

NFL Division 2 South

Cork vs Kildare*

NFL Division 3 North

Longford vs Derry

Fermanagh vs Cavan

NFL Division 3 South

Limerick vs Tipperary

NFL Division 4 North

Louth vs Antrim

NFL Division 4 South

Waterford vs Carlow

NHL Division 1A

Tipperary vs Cork

NHL Division 1B

Laois vs Dublin

NHL Division 2A

Wicklow vs Meath

NHL Division 2B

Kildare vs Donegal

Roscommon vs Mayo

Sunday, May 16

NFL Division 1 North

Monaghan vs Armagh*

NFL Division 1 South

Roscommon vs Dublin

NFL Division 2 North

Meath vs Westmeath

NFL Division 2 South

Clare vs Laois

NFL Division 3 South

Wicklow vs Offaly

NFL Division 4 North

Sligo vs Leitrim

NHL Division 1A

Waterford vs Westmeath

Galway vs Limerick

NHL Division 1B

Clare vs Wexford

Kilkenny vs Antrim

NHL Division 2A

Down vs Carlow

Offaly vs Kerry

NHL Division 3A

Armagh vs Longford

Tyrone vs Monaghan

NHL Division 3B

Cavan vs Fermanagh

Leitrim vs Louth

Saturday, May 22

NFL Division 1 North

Donegal vs Monaghan

Armagh vs Tyrone

NFL Division 2 North

Westmeath vs Mayo

NFL Division 2 South

Laois vs Cork

NFL Division 3 North

Derry vs Fermanagh

Cavan vs Longford

NFL Division 3 South

Offaly vs Limerick

Tipperary vs Wicklow

NFL Division 4 South

Wexford vs Waterford

NHL Division 1A

Tipperary vs Galway

NHL Division 1B

Dublin vs Antrim

NHL Division 3A

Longford vs Tyrone

Sligo vs Armagh

Sunday, May 23

NFL Division 1 South

Dublin vs Kerry*

Galway vs Roscommon

NFL Division 2 North

Down vs Meath*

NFL Division 2 South

Kildare vs Clare

NFL Division 4 North

Leitrim vs Louth

Antrim vs Sligo

NHL Division 1A

Cork vs Westmeath

Waterford vs Limerick

NHL Division 1B

Kilkenny vs Wexford

Laois vs Clare

NHL Division 2A

Kerry vs Meath

Carlow vs Offaly

Wicklow vs Down

NHL Division 2B

Donegal vs Mayo

Kildare vs Derry

NHL Division 3B

Louth vs Cavan

Fermanagh vs Leitrim

Saturday, May 29

NFL Division 1 North

Armagh vs Donegal

Tyrone vs Monaghan

NFL Division 3 North

Cavan vs Derry

Fermanagh vs Longford

NFL Division 3 South

Wicklow vs Limerick

Offaly vs Tipperary

NFL Division 4 South

Carlow vs Wexford

NHL Division 3A

Sligo vs Longford

Sunday, May 30

NFL Division 1 South

Galway vs Dublin

Roscommon vs Kerry

NFL Division 2 North

Westmeath vs Down

Mayo vs Meath

NFL Division 2 South

Clare vs Cork

Laois vs Kildare

NFL Division 4 North

Antrim vs Leitrim

Louth vs Sligo

NHL Division 3A

Monaghan Armagh

Saturday, June 5

NHL Division 1A

Limerick vs Cork

NHL Division 1B

Antrim vs Wexford

Dublin vs Clare

NHL Division 2A

Kerry vs Wicklow

Sunday, June 6

NHL Division 1A

Westmeath vs Tipperary

Galway vs Waterford

NHL Division 1B

Kilkenny vs Laois

NHL Division 2A

Meath vs Carlow

Offaly vs Down

NHL Division 2B

Derry vs Donegal

Roscommon vs Kildare

NHL Division 3B

Louth vs Fermanagh

Leitrim vs Cavan

Saturday, June 12

NHL Division 1B

Clare vs Kilkenny

Antrim vs Laois

Wexford vs Dublin

NHL Division 2B

Derry vs Roscommon

Mayo vs Kildare

NHL Division 3A

Longford vs Monaghan

Tyrone vs Sligo

Saturday, June 13

NHL Division 1A

Westmeath vs Limerick

Cork vs Galway

Waterford vs Tipperary

NHL Division 2A

Down vs Meath

Carlow vs Kerry

Wicklow vs Offaly

NHL Division 3A

Armagh vs Tyrone

Monaghan vs Sligo

*Game shall be played at a neutral venue.