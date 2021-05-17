Tipperary football star Robbie Kiely ruled out for 2021 intercounty season after hamstring injury
Tipperary footballer Robbie Kiely will miss the Premier's 2021 campaign due to a hamstring injury. "Robbie is out for the season, it looks like four to six months," confirmed manager David Power.
Last Updated: 17/05/21 10:44am
The Tipperary footballers will have to plan for 2021 without the services of Robbie Kiely.
The former All-Star nominee suffered a hamstring injury, and will miss the Premier's intercounty campaign this year.
"Robbie is out for the season, it looks like four to six months," Premier manager David Power told Tipp FM.
"He has a grade three C hamstring tear and he's got tendon damage done, that's him gone so that's really disappointing."
Kiely played a key role in 2020, helping the team to their first Munster title in 85 years.
Tipp endured a disappointing start to Division 3 South of the National League on Saturday evening, as they fell 1-13 to 0-14 at the hands of Limerick.
They will face Wicklow (home) and Offaly (away) in the coming weeks, as they aim to finish in the top two of the four-team group.
NFL Division 3 South
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Offaly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Limerick
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Tipperary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Wicklow
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|0
They will open their Munster Championship defence in July, when they face Kerry or Clare in the provincial semi-final.