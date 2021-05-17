Tipperary football star Robbie Kiely ruled out for 2021 intercounty season after hamstring injury

Robbie Kiely will be side-lined for four-to-six months

The Tipperary footballers will have to plan for 2021 without the services of Robbie Kiely.

The former All-Star nominee suffered a hamstring injury, and will miss the Premier's intercounty campaign this year.

"Robbie is out for the season, it looks like four to six months," Premier manager David Power told Tipp FM.

"He has a grade three C hamstring tear and he's got tendon damage done, that's him gone so that's really disappointing."

Kiely played a key role in 2020, helping the team to their first Munster title in 85 years.

Kiely celebrates last November's Munster final win alongside Michael Quinlivan

Tipp endured a disappointing start to Division 3 South of the National League on Saturday evening, as they fell 1-13 to 0-14 at the hands of Limerick.

They will face Wicklow (home) and Offaly (away) in the coming weeks, as they aim to finish in the top two of the four-team group.

NFL Division 3 South Team P W D L +/- Pts Offaly 1 1 0 0 4 2 Limerick 1 1 0 0 2 2 Tipperary 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Wicklow 1 0 0 1 -4 0

They will open their Munster Championship defence in July, when they face Kerry or Clare in the provincial semi-final.