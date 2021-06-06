Ladies football round-up: Donegal beat Galway to set up Cork semi-final, Dublin to face Mayo
A round-up of the weekend's Lidl National League action. Mayo, Donegal, Dublin and Cork all picked up victories, to qualify for next weekend's Division 1 semi-finals. Westmeath will play Tipperary in the top tier's relegation play-off.
Donegal will play Cork and Dublin will face Mayo in next Saturday's Lidl National League Division 1 semi-finals.
The final round of group fixtures over the weekend confirmed the last four pairings.
The LGFA will reveal venues for the games later this week.
Karen Guthrie and Geraldine McLaughin were in devastating form as Donegal soundly defeated Galway by 4-21 to 2-10 at Tuam Stadium. Cork needed to fend off a late rally by Waterford to claim their 2-11 to 2-8 victory at Fraher Field, with goals from Bríd and Ciara O'Sullivan key to their win.
Mayo were very impressive winners over Westmeath with goals from the Needham sisters Tara and Ciara in their 4-18 to 0-6 win, while Siobhan Killeen and Caoimhe O'Connor's strikes gave Dublin victory over Tipperary,
Meanwhile, Westmeath will play Tipperary in the Division 1 relegation play-off, with the losers of that tie set for Division 2 football in 2022.
In Division 2, meanwhile, it will be Kerry against Monaghan and Cavan versus the winners of this evening's game between Meath and Clare in next Saturday's semi final, while Wexford and Tyrone will contest the relegation play-off.
Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh scored a first-half hat-trick for Kerry, who were 6-14 to 2-7 winners over Wexford at Fitzgerald Stadium. Cavan edged past Armagh by 2-12 to 1-14, to top Division 2B, while Monaghan stormed to a 5-15 to 1-11 win against Tyrone.
The Division 3 semi-final pairings will see Sligo play Kildare and Laois up against Roscommon, with Fermanagh and Wicklow set to lock horns in the relegation play-off.
In the all-Connacht tie Sligo edged past Roscommon by 0-13 to 0-11, while Down condemned Fermanagh to the relegation play-off following their 1-17 to 2-12 win.
Kildare left it late to tie up their 0-10 to 0-9 win over Longford, while Wicklow's 2-9 to 1-11 win over Laois wasn't enough to avoid the relegation play-off.
And in Division 4, it will be Leitrim against Limerick and Offaly against Louth in the semi-finals. Today there were wins for Louth over Derry, Leitrim score five goals in victory against Antrim, while Limerick edged into second place in Division 4B with their 2-6 to 0-8 win over Carlow.
Results
Division 1A
Westmeath 0-6 Mayo 4-18
Galway 2-11 Donegal 4-21
Division 1B
Tipperary 0-4 Dublin 2-17
Waterford 2-8 Cork 2-11
Division 2A
Kerry 6-14 Wexford 2-7
Meath 4-18 Clare 0-5
Division 2B
Monaghan 5-15 Tyrone 1-11
Cavan 2-12 Armagh 1-14
Division 3A
Fermanagh 2-12 Down 1-17
Sligo 0-13 Roscommon 0-11
Division 3B
Kildare 0-10 Longford 0-9
Wicklow 2-9 Laois 1-11
Division 4A
Louth 3-16 Derry 1-8
Antrim 1-11 Leitrim 5-9
Division 4B
Limerick 2-6 Carlow 0-8
Fixtures
Division 1 semi-finals
Donegal v Cork
Dublin v Mayo
Relegation play-off
Westmeath v Tipperary
Division 2 semi-finals
Kerry v Monaghan
Cavan v Meath
Relegation play-off
Wexford v Tyrone
Division 3 semi-finals
Sligo v Kildare
Laois v Roscommon
Relegation play-off
Fermanagh v Wicklow
Division 4 semi-finals
Leitrim v Limerick
Offlay v Louth