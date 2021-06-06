Ladies football round-up: Donegal beat Galway to set up Cork semi-final, Dublin to face Mayo

Niamh Hegarty of Donegal in action against Sophie Healy of Galway

Donegal will play Cork and Dublin will face Mayo in next Saturday's Lidl National League Division 1 semi-finals.

The final round of group fixtures over the weekend confirmed the last four pairings.

The LGFA will reveal venues for the games later this week.

Karen Guthrie and Geraldine McLaughin were in devastating form as Donegal soundly defeated Galway by 4-21 to 2-10 at Tuam Stadium. Cork needed to fend off a late rally by Waterford to claim their 2-11 to 2-8 victory at Fraher Field, with goals from Bríd and Ciara O'Sullivan key to their win.

Donegal players Karen Guthrie and Kate Keaney celebrate at full-time

Mayo were very impressive winners over Westmeath with goals from the Needham sisters Tara and Ciara in their 4-18 to 0-6 win, while Siobhan Killeen and Caoimhe O'Connor's strikes gave Dublin victory over Tipperary,

Hannah Tyrrell of Dublin in action against Maria Curley of Tipperary

Meanwhile, Westmeath will play Tipperary in the Division 1 relegation play-off, with the losers of that tie set for Division 2 football in 2022.

In Division 2, meanwhile, it will be Kerry against Monaghan and Cavan versus the winners of this evening's game between Meath and Clare in next Saturday's semi final, while Wexford and Tyrone will contest the relegation play-off.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh scored a first-half hat-trick for Kerry, who were 6-14 to 2-7 winners over Wexford at Fitzgerald Stadium. Cavan edged past Armagh by 2-12 to 1-14, to top Division 2B, while Monaghan stormed to a 5-15 to 1-11 win against Tyrone.

The Division 3 semi-final pairings will see Sligo play Kildare and Laois up against Roscommon, with Fermanagh and Wicklow set to lock horns in the relegation play-off.

In the all-Connacht tie Sligo edged past Roscommon by 0-13 to 0-11, while Down condemned Fermanagh to the relegation play-off following their 1-17 to 2-12 win.

Kildare left it late to tie up their 0-10 to 0-9 win over Longford, while Wicklow's 2-9 to 1-11 win over Laois wasn't enough to avoid the relegation play-off.

And in Division 4, it will be Leitrim against Limerick and Offaly against Louth in the semi-finals. Today there were wins for Louth over Derry, Leitrim score five goals in victory against Antrim, while Limerick edged into second place in Division 4B with their 2-6 to 0-8 win over Carlow.

Results

Division 1A

Westmeath 0-6 Mayo 4-18

Galway 2-11 Donegal 4-21

Division 1B

Tipperary 0-4 Dublin 2-17

Waterford 2-8 Cork 2-11

Division 2A

Kerry 6-14 Wexford 2-7

Meath 4-18 Clare 0-5

Division 2B

Monaghan 5-15 Tyrone 1-11

Cavan 2-12 Armagh 1-14

Division 3A

Fermanagh 2-12 Down 1-17

Sligo 0-13 Roscommon 0-11

Division 3B

Kildare 0-10 Longford 0-9

Wicklow 2-9 Laois 1-11

Division 4A

Louth 3-16 Derry 1-8

Antrim 1-11 Leitrim 5-9

Division 4B

Limerick 2-6 Carlow 0-8

Fixtures

Division 1 semi-finals

Donegal v Cork

Dublin v Mayo

Relegation play-off

Westmeath v Tipperary

Division 2 semi-finals

Kerry v Monaghan

Cavan v Meath

Relegation play-off

Wexford v Tyrone

Division 3 semi-finals

Sligo v Kildare

Laois v Roscommon

Relegation play-off

Fermanagh v Wicklow

Division 4 semi-finals

Leitrim v Limerick

Offlay v Louth