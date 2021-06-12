National Football League: Cavan relegated to Division 4 after Wicklow defeat, Cork survive with Westmeath win

Thomas Galligan reacts to a missed opportunity

Cavan have suffered a third consecutive relegation in the National Football League, after a shock defeat at the hands of Wicklow.

Wicklow 3-11 Cavan 0-18 (Division 3 relegation play-off)

2020 Ulster champions will play in the bottom tier of the National League next year, after an upset loss to Wicklow in Páirc Tailteann.

The Breffni County played in Division 1 in 2019, but their tumble down the league continued as they fell to the Garden County on Saturday afternoon.

A Patrick O'Connor goal helped the Davy Burke's charges into a slender 1-5 to 0-7 lead at half-time.

Although Cavan looked to out-point their opponents after the break, a pair of Seanie Furlong goals kept Wicklow in the driving seat as they held out for a two-point victory.

Seanie Furlong of Wicklow celebrates after scoring his side's third goal from the penalty spot

Wicklow have retained their third-tier status after last year's promotion, while Mickey Graham's side prepare for their championship opener against Tyrone on July 10 off the back of further National League disappointment.

Cork 3-22 Westmeath 0-22 (Division 2 relegation play-off)

Westmeath led 0-14 to 0-12 at the half-way mark in a high-scoring contest at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and it looked like the Lake County could be set to spring a surprise.

However, goals from Mark Collins, Luke Connolly and Brian Hurley after the break helped to turn the tide after the break.

Ronan McCarthy's side found themselves in a relegation play-off, despite picking up two wins in the group stages

The Lee-siders have avoided a significant set-back, having won promotion from Division 3 in 2020. Ronan McCarthy's charges now look ahead to their upcoming Munster Championship semi-final against Limerick or Waterford.