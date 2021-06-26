David Clifford primed to head up Kerry's All-Ireland title bid: Can the Fossa star lead the Kingdom to glory?

Most counties would scoff at Kerry lamenting a seven-year 'drought' without All-Ireland glory, but it has been a long wait since 2014 in the Kingdom.

There is an increasing sense around the country that they are primed for an all-out assault on the Sam Maguire Cup this year.

Peter Keane's charges flexed their muscle during the National League with impressive victories over Galway and Tyrone in particular, but now focus turns towards the main event this summer.

One of the main reasons for the growing belief that this Kerry outfit are capable of ending Dublin's reign this year is the form of David Clifford.

The young Fossa star continues to reach new levels, leading the line for the Kingdom.

The two-time All-Star bagged 3-6 in the National League rout against Galway, before spearheading the Kerry comeback against Dublin with 1-6.

Clifford is in top form

At just 22, he is still improving. But how much better can he get?

"That's up to him. I'm not sure how much more scope for improvement there is, because he's very close to that ceiling!" opined Sky Sports pundit and Tyrone legend Peter Canavan.

"You could possibly have wondered a few years ago, can he do it on the big stage? He has. He has done it. Every time he goes out, he performs to a very high standard.

"When he's targeted with a man-marker, he can bring other players into the game. We witnessed that against Tyrone, when close to goal, it wasn't about him scoring.

"His decision-making, his slight of hand, the work he does off the ball just to create a yard or two of space has improved. So it makes him exceptionally hard to mark. And it appears that he's got stronger as well. He's able to throw defenders out of his way now to create that yard of space. So his all-round game has improved."

'Can he lead Kerry to an All-Ireland title? Absolutely'

Canavan feels that Clifford is primed to lead Kerry's championship charge.

"Despite the fact that he's only 22 years of age, he doesn't play like a 22-year-old," he outlined.

"Don't forget the size of the man. There was a picture of him and Padraig Hampsey taking the toss prior to the Kerry-Tyrone game. Hampsey is well put together, but David Clifford made him look small!

"He's massive. He can win his own ball. He can push defenders out of the way.

"If you want to compare him to one of the greatest leaders playing the game at the minute, you have to compare him to Michael Murphy. Look at the way that Michael Murphy was able to drag Donegal from being in a low enough position to win an All-Ireland. Without a doubt David Clifford is capable. He appears to be doing that. He has matured. He has shown leadership qualities.

"Can he lead Kerry to an All-Ireland title? Absolutely."

Kerry open their Munster Championship campaign on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Arena

'We knew he was a special player'

Éamonn Fitzmaurice originally gave Clifford his senior intercounty debut in 2018. Immediately, he knew he was dealing with a prodigious talent.

"We knew he was a special player. What was obvious straightaway was that he had the physique, but most of all he had the mentality and the character straightaway to be comfortable. They are the kind of things you are looking for, I suppose, outside of the skill levels he has," the 2014 All-Ireland winning manager outlined.

"In terms of his personality and character, it was obvious from the off that it was there. Plus, he had the size to be able to look after himself straightaway at senior inter-county level, so in terms of the levels, I think it's hard to predict the levels that a fella will get to and it is hard to predict how far more David can go, if there is more in the tank with him.

"He is a fantastic player and he is doing very well, obviously, and we are delighted in Kerry to have him, but he'll keep his feet on the ground and he'll know that it's all about trying to win All-Irelands and get medals in his pocket. Until he does that, I don't think he'll be happy with where he is at."

Clifford, Seán O'Shea and Co form one of the most lethal attacks in the game

'He just stepped straight in there'

Kieran Donaghy was on that Kerry team in 2018. He lined out alongside Clifford that season, with the duo notably combining for a dramatic late goal against Monaghan in the Super 8s.

"When he came in as an 18-year-old in my last season with Kerry, it was his first season. There was never any doubt that this fella is carved out of a leadership model. He just stepped straight in there, put on that number 15 jersey and hasn't looked back yet really," said 'The Star'.

"There are a few parts of his game - I worked with him in the college last year - he has to improve on and get better on. But as an overall package, he's an outstanding footballer.

"He'll be very aware that his role for the team will be to lead that line, be that forceful guy up front, bring others into the game, and when he needs to, take over a game. And he's got all the abilities to do that."

Nonetheless, Donaghy is satisfied that his native county are not reliant on the forward:

"I don't think it's as much on his shoulders as we're making out. I think with the calibre of forwards around him, the likes of Seán O'Shea, his brother Paudie, Dara Moynihan. You have game-changers, the likes of Tommy Walsh and Killian Spillane to come in there. You have a youthful feel to that forward line. Paul Geaney has been repositioned to the half-forward line, and he has picked out lovely passes in the league.

"So I don't think it's too much on his shoulders, but he can definitely carry that line."

If David Clifford carries this form into the summer, Kerry could have a summer to remember.

Watch Sligo vs Mayo and Kerry vs Clare live on Sky Sports Arena from 3:30pm Saturday.