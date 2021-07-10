Tyrone 1-18 Cavan 0-13: Darren McCurry too hot to handle as Red Hands shrug Breffni County aside

Tyrone picked up their first championship win of the post-Mickey Harte era, with a comfortable 1-18 to 0-13 Ulster Championship quarter-final victory over Cavan.

Darren McCurry kicked 10 points while Cathal McShane score 0-3 off the bench on his first appearance for the Red Hands since February 2020.

However, there was a dampener as Ronan McNamee was shown a straight red card in the second half, which will likely rule him out of the Ulster semi-final against Donegal or Derry.

Conor Meyler of Tyrone in action against Killian Brady of Cavan

The Anglo-Celt Cup holders started well, and resembled the 2020 version of themselves in the early stages. Gearoid McKieran led the line impressively, while Thomas Galligan, Oisin Pierson and Gerard Smith all kicked points.

Mickey Graham's side took the game to their hosts, with McKiernan slotting a score to give the Ulster champions a 0-7 to 0-6 lead in the 25th minute.

However, from there Darren McCurry took the game by the scruff of the neck.

The Edendork star kicked four exceptional points from play, and seven overall before the break to give Tyrone a deserved 0-11 to 0-7 lead at the half-way mark.

The Red Hands were looking to put the contest to bed after the restart, and that's exactly what transpired. McCurry kicked another point, before substitute Brian Kennedy found the net.

A McKiernan point in the 43rd minute stopped Tyrone's run of 1-6 without reply, but in truth the match was well and truly settled by that point.

The introduction of Cathal McShane in the 48th minute drew a loud cheer from the home support, and the 2019 championship top-scorer was back kicking points within one minute.

There was a setback for Tyrone however, as Ronan McNamee was shown a straight red-card by referee David Gough for an off-the-ball incident.

Nonetheless, it was an efficient afternoon's work for the Division 1 side, as Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan pick up their first championship win at the helm.

McShane's return is a major boost for Tyrone

Scorers

Tyrone: Darren McCurry (0-10, 0-4f, 0-1m), Brian Kennedy (1-0), Cathal McShane (0-3, 0-1f), Niall Sludden (0-2), Richard Donnelly (0-1), Paul Donaghy (0-1), Peter Harte (0-1).

Cavan: Gearoid McKiernan (0-6, 0-4f), Conor Smith (0-2), Thomas Galligan (0-1), Oisin Pierson (0-1), Gerard Smith (0-1), Raymond Galligan (0-1, 0-1f), Conor Madden (0-1).

Teams

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan

2. Michael McKernan

3. Ronan McNamee

4. Pádraig Hampsey

5. Rory Brennan

6. Michael O'Neill

7. Peter Harte

8. Matthew Donnelly

9. Conn Kilpatrick

10. Kieran McGeary

11. Richard Donnelly

12. Conor Meyler

13. Darren McCurry

14. Paul Donaghy

15. Niall Sludden

Subs:

Brian Kennedy for Richard Donnelly (38th minute - blood)

Tiernan McCann for Kieran McGeary (half-time)

Cathal McShane for Paul Donaghy (48th minute)

Frank Burns for Niall Sludden (61st minute)

Mark Bradley for Rory Brennan (69th minute)

Ben McDonnell for Michael McKernan (73rd minute)

Cavan

1. Raymond Galligan

2. Killian Clarke

3. Padraig Faulkner

4. Cian Reilly

5. Brian O'Connell

6. Killian Brady

7. Jason Loughlin

8. Thomas Galligan

18. Conor Moynagh

10. Gerard Smith

11. Gearoid McKiernan

12. Oisin Kiernan

24. Oisin Pierson

14. Oisin Brady

15. Martin Reilly

Subs:

Luke Fortune for Cian Reilly (30th minute)

Conor Madden for Conor Moynagh (half-time)

Conor Smith for Oisin Brady (half-time)

Conor Brady for Martin Reilly (47th minute)

Chris Conroy for Oisin Pierson (56th minute)

Niall Murray for Killian Brady (63rd minute - blood)