Tipperary 1-8 Kerry 1-19: Kingdom breeze by 14-man Tipp to set up Munster final against Cork

Kerry have set up a Munster final showdown with Cork, after dethroning the reigning provincial champions Tipperary with a 1-19 to 1-8 win at Semple Stadium.

It is a testament to the progress being made by this Kerry team to suggest they never truly caught fire in an 11-point away victory over last year's Munster winners.

The Kingdom once again showed their fire-power up front as Seán O'Shea and David Clifford led the line in impressive fashion.

Tipperary put in a major shift in the early stages, keeping possession and frustrating the Kerry attack. It started out as a low-scoring contest, with the teams locked at 0-1 apiece after 12 minutes.

However, the favourites finally found their breakthrough in the 15th minute, as a storming run from Gavin White sucked in three defenders, before he played it out to David Clifford. The Fossa man made no mistake, rifling it past Evan Comerford from a tight angle into the roof of the net.

Kerry followed it up with points from Paul Geaney and Seán O'Shea, before the Premier County found a response. Jack Kennedy was brought down entering the square, as he was about to pull the trigger, and Conor Sweeney converted from the penalty spot to bring it back to 1-3 to 1-7.

However, the visitors finished the half with a flourish, with O'Shea adding some sweet scores to stretch the gap to eight, 1-11 to 1-3.

David Clifford celebrates his goal

Frees from Conor Sweeney and Jack Kennedy got the scoreboard moving for Tipp, but any slight hope of a comeback was ended when Michael Quinlivan was shown a straight red card for an off-the-ball challenge on Gavin Crowley.

The home side's woes were compounded moments later when Jason Lonergan was shown a black card.

The 13 men of Tipp looked to limit the damage.

Stephen O'Brien, Seán O'Shea, Tommy Walsh and Diarmuid O'Connor all spurned goal opportunities. Kerry will be hoping to be more clinical when the Rebels come to Killarney.

The floodgates never quite opened, as Kilian Spillane, David Moran and Tommy Walsh tagged on points to bring the final margin to 11 points.

Overall it was a satisfactory evening for Peter Keane and Co. Next up is a Munster final date with Cork in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Revenge will be on Kerry's agenda, as they plot a return to Croke Park.

Michael Quinlivan is shown a red card

Scorers

Kerry: Seán O'Shea (0-8, 0-5f, 0-1 '45), David Clifford (1-2, 0-1f), Tom O'Sullivan (0-2), Killian Spillane (0-2), Diarmuid O'Connor (0-1), Paudie Clifford (0-1), Paul Geaney (0-1), David Moran (0-1), Tommy Walsh (0-1).

Tipperary: Conor Sweeney (1-4, 1-0p, 0-3f), Jack Kennedy (0-3, 0-2f), Kevin Fahey (0-1).

Teams

Tipperary

1. Evan Comerford

2. Shane O'Connell

3. James Feehan

4. Colm O'Shaughnessy

5. Bill Maher

6. Kevin Fahey

7. Robbie Kiely

8. Jack Kennedy

9. Conal Kennedy

10. Emmet Moloney

11. Conor Bowe

12. Padraic Looram

13. Brian Fox

14. Conor Sweeney

15. Michael Quinlivan

Subs

Jason Lonergan for Emmet Moloney (19th minute)

Paudie Feehan for Padraic Looram (half-time)

Steven O'Brien for Conor Bowe (52nd minute)

Shane Foley for Colm O'Shaughnessy (61st minute)

Jack Harney for Robbie Kiely (61st minute)

Colman Kennedy for Conal Kennedy (69th minute)

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan

2. Brian Ó Beaglaoich

3. Jason Foley

4. Tom O'Sullivan

5. Mike Breen

6. Gavin Crowley

7. Gavin White

8. David Moran

9. Diarmuid O'Connor

10. Stephen O'Brien

11. Seán O'Shea

12. Paul Geaney

13. David Clifford

14. Micheál Burns

15. Paudie Clifford

Subs

Paul Murphy for Mike Breen (42nd minute)

Tommy Walsh for Paul Geaney (46th minute)

Killian Spillane for Micheál Burns (46th minute)

Jack Barry for David Clifford (54th minute)

Tadhg Morley for Gavin Crowley (62nd minute)