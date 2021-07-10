Tipperary 1-8 Kerry 1-19: Kingdom breeze by 14-man Tipp to set up Munster final against Cork
Match report and highlights as Kerry reach the Munster final with a 1-19 to 1-8 win over Tipperary at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Seán O'Shea (0-8) and David Clifford (1-2) led the line for the Kingdom, as they set up a Munster final date with Cork.
Kerry have set up a Munster final showdown with Cork, after dethroning the reigning provincial champions Tipperary with a 1-19 to 1-8 win at Semple Stadium.
It is a testament to the progress being made by this Kerry team to suggest they never truly caught fire in an 11-point away victory over last year's Munster winners.
The Kingdom once again showed their fire-power up front as Seán O'Shea and David Clifford led the line in impressive fashion.
Tipperary put in a major shift in the early stages, keeping possession and frustrating the Kerry attack. It started out as a low-scoring contest, with the teams locked at 0-1 apiece after 12 minutes.
However, the favourites finally found their breakthrough in the 15th minute, as a storming run from Gavin White sucked in three defenders, before he played it out to David Clifford. The Fossa man made no mistake, rifling it past Evan Comerford from a tight angle into the roof of the net.
Kerry followed it up with points from Paul Geaney and Seán O'Shea, before the Premier County found a response. Jack Kennedy was brought down entering the square, as he was about to pull the trigger, and Conor Sweeney converted from the penalty spot to bring it back to 1-3 to 1-7.
However, the visitors finished the half with a flourish, with O'Shea adding some sweet scores to stretch the gap to eight, 1-11 to 1-3.
Frees from Conor Sweeney and Jack Kennedy got the scoreboard moving for Tipp, but any slight hope of a comeback was ended when Michael Quinlivan was shown a straight red card for an off-the-ball challenge on Gavin Crowley.
The home side's woes were compounded moments later when Jason Lonergan was shown a black card.
The 13 men of Tipp looked to limit the damage.
Stephen O'Brien, Seán O'Shea, Tommy Walsh and Diarmuid O'Connor all spurned goal opportunities. Kerry will be hoping to be more clinical when the Rebels come to Killarney.
The floodgates never quite opened, as Kilian Spillane, David Moran and Tommy Walsh tagged on points to bring the final margin to 11 points.
Overall it was a satisfactory evening for Peter Keane and Co. Next up is a Munster final date with Cork in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.
Revenge will be on Kerry's agenda, as they plot a return to Croke Park.
Scorers
Kerry: Seán O'Shea (0-8, 0-5f, 0-1 '45), David Clifford (1-2, 0-1f), Tom O'Sullivan (0-2), Killian Spillane (0-2), Diarmuid O'Connor (0-1), Paudie Clifford (0-1), Paul Geaney (0-1), David Moran (0-1), Tommy Walsh (0-1).
Tipperary: Conor Sweeney (1-4, 1-0p, 0-3f), Jack Kennedy (0-3, 0-2f), Kevin Fahey (0-1).
Teams
Tipperary
1. Evan Comerford
2. Shane O'Connell
3. James Feehan
4. Colm O'Shaughnessy
5. Bill Maher
6. Kevin Fahey
7. Robbie Kiely
8. Jack Kennedy
9. Conal Kennedy
10. Emmet Moloney
11. Conor Bowe
12. Padraic Looram
13. Brian Fox
14. Conor Sweeney
15. Michael Quinlivan
Subs
Jason Lonergan for Emmet Moloney (19th minute)
Paudie Feehan for Padraic Looram (half-time)
Steven O'Brien for Conor Bowe (52nd minute)
Shane Foley for Colm O'Shaughnessy (61st minute)
Jack Harney for Robbie Kiely (61st minute)
Colman Kennedy for Conal Kennedy (69th minute)
Kerry
1. Shane Ryan
2. Brian Ó Beaglaoich
3. Jason Foley
4. Tom O'Sullivan
5. Mike Breen
6. Gavin Crowley
7. Gavin White
8. David Moran
9. Diarmuid O'Connor
10. Stephen O'Brien
11. Seán O'Shea
12. Paul Geaney
13. David Clifford
14. Micheál Burns
15. Paudie Clifford
Subs
Paul Murphy for Mike Breen (42nd minute)
Tommy Walsh for Paul Geaney (46th minute)
Killian Spillane for Micheál Burns (46th minute)
Jack Barry for David Clifford (54th minute)
Tadhg Morley for Gavin Crowley (62nd minute)