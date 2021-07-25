Kerry 4-22 Cork 1-9: Kingdom weather early Rebel storm to reclaim Munster Championship crown in Killarney

The Kingdom were too strong for their visitors

Questions were asked of Kerry for the first time in this championship, but they found all the answers and then some in a 4-22 to 1-9 win over Cork in the Munster final.

The storyline entering the contest was all about Kerry's revenge mission, and that memories of last November's upset at Páirc Uí Chaoimh would inspire them to swat Cork aside.

The Rebels had no intention of following such a narrative, however.

Michael and Brian Hurley caused havoc up front, with the brothers from Castlehaven capitalising on quick balls into the forwards. When Brian cut in from the left and slid the ball under Shane Ryan in the 17th minute, they had contributed 1-4 together, and Cork led 1-5 to 0-3.

However, Peter Keane regathered his troops at the water-break, and they went about correcting their shortcomings.

Tom O'Sullivan, Paudie Clifford and Seán O'Shea all raised white flags, and a Brian Ó Beaglaoich goal saw them take control of the contest to lead 1-12 to 1-7 at half-time.

David Clifford of Kerry in action against Kevin Flahive of Cork

Cork needed a fast start to the second half, and poured forward as they looked for scores. However, they were caught on the break, as Seán O'Shea picked out Paul Geaney and the Dingle man slipped it under the on-rushing Mark White.

Paul Geaney celebrates his first goal

It was a three-pointer that broke the Cork spirit.

Further three-pointers soon followed, firstly through O'Shea and then Geaney once again.

Cork failed to score in the third quarter, and it was all over bar the shouting at the water break as Kerry led 4-15 to 1-7.

From there, Kerry toyed with their visitors, who managed just two points in the entire second half.

To compound their woes, Ruairi Deane was shown a straight red card late on, but it made little difference as Cork were second best from a long way out.

Job done for the Kingdom. They are through to the All-Ireland semi-final, where they will face Tyrone or Monaghan.

Kevin Flahive of Cork in action against Seán O'Shea of Kerry

Kerry: Shane Ryan; Brian Ó Beaglaoich (1-0), Jason Foley, Tom O'Sullivan (0-2); Mike Breen (0-1), Paul Murphy, Gavin White; David Moran (0-1), Diarmuid O'Connor; Jack Barry (0-2), Seán O'Shea (1-6, 0-3f), Stephen O'Brien (0-1); David Clifford (0-1, 0-1f), Paul Geaney (2-1), Paudie Clifford (0-3).

Subs: Killian Spillane (0-2) for Diarmuid O'Connor (20th minute), Tommy Walsh (0-1) for Stephen O'Brien (temp - 46th minute), Graham O'Sullivan for Brian Ó Beaglaoich (temp - 43rd-59th minute), Micheál Burns for David Clifford (temp - 55th-59th minute), Adrian Spillane for Jack Barry (56th minute), Stephen O'Brien for Paul Geaney (57th minute), Gavin Crowley for Tom O'Sullivan (63rd minute), Tadhg Morley (0-1) for Gavin White (65th minute).

Cork: Mícheál Martin; Kevin O'Donovan, Sean Meehan, Kevin Flahive; Cian Kiely, Sean Powter, Mattie Taylor; Ian Maguire (0-1), Michael Hurley (0-2); John O'Rourke, Ruairi Deane, Brian Hartnett (0-1); Luke Connolly (0-1), Brian Hurley (1-3, 0-1f), Daniel Dineen (0-1, 0-1m).

Subs: Mark White for Mícheál Martin (half-time), Mark Collins for Luke Connolly (41st minute), Colm O'Callaghan for Daniel Dineen (43rd minute), Kevin O'Driscoll for Michael Hurley (47th minute), Kevin Crowley for Kevin O'Donovan (50th minute).