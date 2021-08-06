James O'Donoghue departs Kerry panel: 'Hopefully it's not the last we see of him,' says captain Paul Murphy

James O'Donoghue departed the Kerry panel

James O'Donoghue hit extraordinary heights in a Kerry jersey, peaking in 2014 when he was named Footballer of the Year after helping the Kingdom to the All-Ireland title.

However, the Killarney Legion man has struggled to return to such levels, and struggled with injuries in recent years. His last appearance came against Galway in the 2020 National League, and last month it was confirmed that he had stepped away from the panel.

But the 31-year-old still has much to offer his county if he gets a run without injuries, according to Kerry captain Paul Murphy.

"I'd be very friendly with James, I played with him a lot over the last number of years," said Murphy.

"I was probably thinking about it over the last week or so, and I'd say he's probably the toughest guy I've marked - be it in Kerry training or in club games between Rathmore and Legion. Just so strong and fast, so comfortable on both sides. He could line you up whichever direction, take you on, and would leave you for dust plenty of times.

"He has been a brilliant servant for Kerry and it was a privilege to play with him, hopefully it's not the last we see of him.

"He has been just so so unfortunate with injuries in the last number of years, you'd really sympathise with him, he hasn't just got a break at all. He's back now playing with Legion, playing a few county league games and scoring a bit, so hopefully he gets an injury-free run and a bit of football under his belt, and who knows what happens from there."

O'Donoghue has return to his club

Meanwhile, Kerry are sweating on the fitness of Diarmuid O'Connor and Dara Moynihan ahead of their All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone on Sunday, August 15.

Murphy was unsure of the duo's availability for the meeting with the Red Hands, noting they are both engaged in "individual rehab" and are not yet back in group training.

Paul Murphy is hoping to captain Kerry to their first All-Ireland title in seven years

Murphy is the Kerry captain for 2021, having been nominated by East Kerry after winning the county title. Although the Rathmore man did not start against Clare or Tipperary, he was pleased to play against Cork from the beginning.

"Delighted to have started the Munster final," he said. "And really happy to have come in off the bench against Tipp. I had a small bit of a niggle towards the end of the league there and once that cleared up, I was just focusing on trying to get back in.

"But as captain, it's a great sign. And I'm delighted to see young lads coming into the panel starting games and driving things on when they get in there.

"Everyone would like to play. Everyone would like to play for the Kerry team, but only 15 can start on any one day.

"That's just the nature of it. Starting team, subs, management, fans - everyone is just driving on in the same direction, pulling in the same direction."