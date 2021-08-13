Peter Canavan column: Sight of Mayo jersey will kick Dublin into gear in All-Ireland semi-final

Can Dublin reach another All-Ireland final?

Dublin have not looked motivated in any of the games that they have played in the 2021 championship to date, yet they have still been able to manage the game and win with ease.

They retained the Delaney Cup in second gear.

However, I wrote last week how I would not have any concerns around their form.

I think the sight of the green and red jersey on Saturday will stir their passions, and provide a shot in the arm for Dessie Farrell's charges.

Dublin are yet to produce their A-game this summer

There are always reasons why Mayo can put it up to the Dubs. And they will do so once more.

In last year's All-Ireland final, they caused real problem for Dublin on their kick-outs, winning 7/18 on Stephen Cluxton's restarts.

The Dubs were reduced to a simple strategy after the break: kick it long to Brian Fenton. That was all down to the Mayo pressure.

In that contest last December, the Connacht champions created more scoring chances from play than Dublin. And they forced 16 turnovers. Not many teams are capable of applying that level of pressure on the Sky Blues. It gives you an idea of the intensity with which they play.

Mayo were right in the contest at the second-half water break last year.

And Dublin are yet to reach their levels of previous seasons.

So there are plenty of reasons for the Westerners to believe.

However, what let them down in 2020 was their fire-power. Aside from Cillian O'Connor, Ryan O'Donoghue was the only starting forward to score from play.

O'Connor is unavailable this season, and we saw Mayo struggle in the first half of the Connacht final without his scoring acumen.

I think the Ballintubber man is going to be sorely missed on Saturday.

Dublin have far more options up front, and that could prove the difference.

The other advantage held by Dublin over Mayo in recent years is their depth. In last year's final, Dessie Farrell was able to turn to Brian Howard and Paul Mannion to swing the contest. They both made a major impact, when James Horan did not have that calibre of player in reserve.

Are Mayo better equipped this year? Horan may opt to hold back Kevin McLoughlin and Eoghan McLaughlin, and try to finish strong just like the Galway game.

Similarly, Farrell may have a decision to make. Both Ryan and Colm Basquel looked sharp against Kildare. Could either of the brothers from Ballyboden start? The Dublin boss may hold one of Cormac Costello or Dean Rock in reserve, to add an impact from the bench.

It is well set up for a fascinating contest, both the action itself and on the sideline.

Will Mayo have any psychological hang-ups?

Mayo have failed to beat Dublin in their last eight championship meetings.

But when James Horan is speaking to his players, he will make it clear that this is a different team to previous campaigns.

Just four of the team that started the 2017 All-Ireland final will be involved on Saturday.

This is a younger, fresher Mayo outfit that is coming to Croke Park with very little baggage.

They are not coming to HQ to sit back and defend. They will try to hurt Dublin going forward. They have strong runners like Lee Keegan and Paddy Durcan who can burst forward from the back.

They will believe they have the running power to hurt the Dubs, but they need to be far more clinical up front.

Ultimately, I find it hard to see them inflicting enough damage to Dublin up front.

It will be tight, competitive and hard-fought, but Dublin to win it.

