All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final set for 3pm throw-in following postponement

The winners of the Sam Maguire Cup for 2021 will be decided on September 4

The 2021 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final will start at 3pm on Saturday September 4 at Croke Park.

The decider has been delayed by six days due to the postponement of the All-Ireland semi-final after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Tyrone panel.

The Ulster champions' meeting with Kerry is also down for a 3pm start on Saturday August 21.

Dublin vs Mayo will go ahead on Saturday as originally planned

Dublin and Mayo face off this Saturday in the first of the two semi-finals.

All remaining games in the race for the Sam Maguire Cup will be live on Sky Sports Arena.

There will be 40,000 fans permitted at the decider, as the GAA continues to welcome an incremental increase in supporters.

The All-Ireland final will combine to form a busy day of sport in the capital, with the Republic of Ireland facing Azerbaijan in a World Cup Qualifier at the Aviva Stadium, with a 5pm kick-off.

