Wicklow senior football manager Davy Burke steps down after two years at the helm

Wicklow are on the lookout for a new senior football manager following the resignation of Davy Burke.

The Kildare native took charge of the Garden County for the past two seasons, leading them to National League promotion in 2020 and they retained their Division 3 status earlier this year.

During that time, they also enjoyed a Leinster Championship win over Wexford last year, falling to the Yellowbellies in 2021.

Wicklow stunned Cavan in the Division 3 relegation play-off earlier this summer

"I would like to thank the group of Wicklow players that I was extremely lucky to have worked with over the past two years," Burke said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

"I am very proud of the group and what they have achieved in gaining promotion from division 4 and retaining division 3 status for 2022 in what were very challenging times.

"I can't thank my management team of Mike Hassett and Gary Jameson enough for their huge effort and unwavering support over the two years. I would also like to thank our backroom team for their time, commitment and expertise they each brought to our setup.

"Finally I would like to thank the Wicklow county board, the Wicklow clubs and our team sponsor Renault for their invaluable support.

"Wicklow football is in a very strong position and I look forward to following their continued progress in the coming years."

Burke previously led the Lilywhites to the U20 All-Ireland title in 2018, and also guided Sarsfields to a Kildare county title.

Wicklow are now one of six counties with a managerial vacancy in Gaelic football, along with Fermanagh, Leitrim, Down, Laois and Longford.