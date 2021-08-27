Kerry-Tyrone team news: Peter Keane names unchanged side for All-Ireland semi-final

Peter Keane has shown his hand ahead of the semi-final

Peter Keane has kept faith with the Kerry team that overcame Cork in the Munster final.

Kerry face Tyrone at Croke Park on Saturday, with an All-Ireland final date with Mayo on the line. And the Kingdom have listed an unchanged side.

Team captain Paul Murphy retains his spot, having missed out on a starting berth in the Munster Championship wins over Clare and Tipperary, while Shane Ryan continues in goal.

Diarmuid O'Connor, who was an injury concern, takes his spot in a star-studded forward line, alongside Sean O'Shea, Stephen O'Brien, David Clifford, Paul Geaney and Paudie Clifford.

Dara Moynihan comes back into contention having missed the clash with the Rebels, taking his spot on the bench.

Kerry have waited five weeks for the semi-final showdown, after the contest was twice postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Tyrone panel.

Wishing these men the very best of luck as they face Tyrone tomorrow at 3.30pm #CiarraíAbú 💚💛@officialgaa pic.twitter.com/uDhL0Ra6P5 — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) August 27, 2021

Kerry team to play Tyrone:

1. Shane Ryan

2. Brian O Beaglaoich

3. Jason Foley

4. Tom O'Sullivan

5. Mike Breen

6. Paul Murphy

7. Gavin White

8. David Moran

9. Jack Barry

10. Diarmuid O'Connor

11. Sean O'Shea

12. Stephen O'Brien

13. David Clifford

14. Paul Geaney

15. Paudie Clifford

Subs: Kieran Fitzgibbon, Adrian Spillane, Tadhg Morley, Gavin Crowley, Killian Spillane, Tommy Walsh, Micheál Burns, Graham O'Sullivan, Jack Sherwood, Pa Kilkenny, Dara Moynihan.

Watch Kerry vs Tyrone in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final live on Sky Sports Arena from 2:30pm.