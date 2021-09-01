GAA Gaelic-football News

Tomás Ó Sé joins Offaly senior football management team ahead of 2022 season

Offaly senior football manager John Maughan has strengthened his backroom team with the acquisition of former Kerry star Tomás Ó Sé. Offaly will compete in Division 2 in 2022

Last Updated: 01/09/21 12:22pm

Tomás Ó Sé will join the Leinster side

Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé has taken his first step into intercounty coaching by joining the Offaly senior footballers' backroom team.

The five-time All-Ireland winner with Kerry has coached with UCC in the Sigerson Cup in recent years, as well as overseeing the Glanmire club team.

The news comes as a wave of momentum sweeps football in the Faithful County.

John Maughan's charges sealed promotion to Division 2 in the National Football League earlier in the summer, while their U20 side recently won the All-Ireland title, beating Roscommon in last month's final at Croke Park.

Meanwhile, the county was given a major boost in April with the news that golf star Shane Lowry has come on board to financially support their GAA teams.

John Maughan has strengthened his backroom team

Ó Sé will join Maughan on the side-line as Offaly face into a Division 2 campaign, as they look to build on a promising season.

Meanwhile, Michael Fennelly will continue as hurling manager. Under his watch, the Faithful County claimed Division 2A and Christy Ring Cup titles in 2021.

