Cork on the lookout for new senior football manager as Ronan McCarthy's reign ends

McCarthy's four-year reign is over

Ronan McCarthy's stint as manager of the Cork senior footballers has come to an end.

McCarthy had one more season remaining on his current term, but the county board has elected to opt for a change in approach.

Under his watch, the Lee-siders enjoyed some real progress, reaching the Super 8s in 2019 and winning National League promotion back to Division 2 last year.

But they also suffered from inconsistency in recent seasons. Last year's stunning Munster semi-final win over Kerry was followed by a disappointing defeat to Tipperary in the provincial decider.

Cork exited the 2021 championship with a 4-22 to 1-9 defeat at the hands of the Kingdom.

McCarthy celebrates last year's shock victory over Kerry

"The Cork GAA Executive has today confirmed that Ronan McCarthy has stepped down as Cork senior football manager following recent discussions with board officers," read a statement on Tuesday.

"All in Cork GAA wish to thank Ronan sincerely for his decades of service to GAA at all levels in the county, as player, coach and manager.

"A process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new manager."

The Cork footballers will be hoping to make progress over the coming years, having enjoyed recent success at underage level, including an U20 All-Ireland crown in 2019, as well as Munster titles at U20 and minor in 2021.