Mayo hunt for All-Ireland glory: Is one of sport's most peculiar curses set to final end after 70 years?

Mayo have suffered more than their fair share of heartache down through the years

What do all sporting curses have in common?

Naturally, there is a background story. But the most fabled and discussed curses are backed up by a string of sporting results.

Legends of this sort gather momentum.

Had the Boston Redsox's World Series drought lasted less than 86 years, the 'Curse of the Bambino' would not have gained such notoriety.

The same could be applied to the Chicago Cubs.

But the Mayo gaelic footballers have experienced a barren spell to rival the lot.

1951 was the last occasion the Westerners claimed the GAA All-Ireland Football Championship title. Since then, they competed in 12 finals including replays, but returned empty-handed on each occasion.

They have found novel ways to lose throughout that run too. Take for example the 2016 decider loss to Dublin, in which they conceded two own goals, a remarkably uncommon occurrence in gaelic football.

When that sort of luck is conspiring against you, credence will be given to a notion that there are greater forces at play.

The story goes that in 1951, the victorious Mayo team were returning to the county while celebrating the win. Amidst their jubilation, they failed to correctly observe a passing funeral, and the presiding priest consequently stated that the county would not win another All-Ireland title in the life-times of those players.

As it happens, just two players from that victory 70 years ago are still alive: Paddy Prendergast and Mick Loftus.

Over the years, the story has likely grown legs. But with each passing Mayo defeat in an All-Ireland final, many are becoming believers.

On Saturday evening, supporters feel that they have their greatest ever chance of ending the now-70 year wait. James Horan's side overcame the all-conquering, six-in-a-row winning Dublin team in the semi-final last month, and they enter Saturday's final against Tyrone as marginal favourites.

Will they get an overdue slice of luck in their 13th decider since their last triumph?

Here is how the previous 12 unfolded.

1989: Cork 0-17 Mayo 1-11

The Mayo team photo from the 1989 All-Ireland final against Cork

Cork came into this final after losing both the '87 and '88 All-Ireland finals to Meath.

It was Mayo's first final since 1951 and it showed, as the Rebels settled early and went into a 0-3 to 0-0 lead.

But an Anthony Finnerty goal shortly after the restart put Mayo ahead and they had a number of chances to extend their lead. Finnerty had the best chance, but he hit the side netting when he was clean through on goal.

The game was level going into the last 10 minutes but Mayo registered their last point in the 56th minute, and a late flurry of scores from Cork sealed their first All-Ireland win since 1973.

For Mayo, their final heartache was only getting started.

1996: Meath 0-12 Mayo 1-9; Replay: Meath 2-9 Mayo 1-11

Mayo and Meath get involved in a 27-man brawl in the 1996 final replay

Where do you start with this one? This final will outlive much better finals. It won't be remembered for the standard of the game or for the fact that Mayo were six points up midway through the second half of the drawn game and still managed to let Meath back in.

No, this final will be remembered for one thing and one thing only - the fight that broke out in the seventh minute in the replay. It involved 27 players and ended with referee Pat McEnaney sending Meath's Colm Coyle and Mayo's Liam McHale to the line. Plenty of others could have followed.

Referee Pat McEnaney sends off Mayo's Liam McHale and Meath's Colm Coyle in 1996

The duo's dismissal was a bigger setback for Mayo. Goals from Trevor Giles and Tommy Dowd gave Meath their first victory since 1988.

1997: Kerry 0-13 Mayo 1-7

Mayo's Ciaran McDonald shoots the penalty past Kerry goalkeeper Declan O'Keeffe in 1997

Maurice Fitzgerald was the hero for Kerry with 0-9 of their 0-13 score. Mayo were five points down at half-time and although they got it back to the minimum between the teams in the second half, Kerry were simply too good for them.

It would be seven years before Mayo would make it back to the All-Ireland final, where they would meet Kerry once again.

2004: Kerry 1-20 Mayo 2-9

Mayo supporters leave the game before the final whistle in the 2004 final against Kerry

Alan Dillon hit the back of the net after only five minutes but Kerry recovered and were 1-12 to 1-4 up at the break. The Munster side were 11 points up before the clock hit 50 minutes, and a consolation goal by sub Michael Conroy in the 69th minute couldn't even cover up how easy this was for Kerry.

Colm Cooper hit 1-5 while Dara Ó Cinnéide scored 0-8 from placed balls.

Colm Cooper scores Kerry's goal past Mayo goalkeeper Peter Burke in the 2004 final

As final defeats go, 2004 was the lowest Mayo supporters thought they could go - then 2006 happened.

2006: Kerry 4-15 Mayo 3-5

Mayo's David Brady consoles his team-mate Conor Mortimer after the 2006 final loss to Kerry

Kerry were 2-4 to 0-0 ahead after just 13 minutes, and soon pushed 3-6 to 1-0 ahead. Mayo goals from Kevin O'Neill (two) and Pat Harte kept them in the hunt, as they trailed 3-8 to 3-2 at the break.

But Kerry kicked on, and it ended with a 13-point margin.

2012: Donegal 2-11 Mayo 0-13

A dejected Lee Keegan and Jason Doherty after the 2012 final against Donegal

Mayo continued their slow starts, conceding two goals in the first 10 minutes. Michael Murphy got the first in the third minute and Colm McFadden added the second.

It took Mayo 16 minutes to register a score through Kevin McLoughlin and while they did hit five unanswered points, Donegal led 2-4 to 0-7 at the break.

Jim McGuinness' side kicked further ahead after the restart. Points from Richie Fenney and Lee Keegan cut it back to four with four minutes to play, and Seamus O'Shea had a shot blocked as the game went into injury time, but Donegal managed to hold out for their second ever triumph.

2013: Dublin 2-12 Mayo 1-14

Mayo actually started well in this final and dominated the first half but couldn't transfer it to the scoreboard. Andy Moran opened the scoring in the fourth minute and after Diarmuid Connolly levelled the game, Mayo hit over three unanswered points.

Unfortunately for the Connacht side, Rob Hennelly handed Dublin a way back into the game when he allowed Bernard Brogan to get on the end of a high Paul Flynn kick before him and score a goal.

At half-time, Dublin were only a point behind at 0-8 to 1-4. Hennelly made up for his error with three great saves in the second half.

With 50 minutes on the clock, Moran slotted the ball by Stephen Cluxton to level the game at 1-9 apiece. But within four minutes, Brogan hit his second goal.

Mayo's goalkeeper Robert Hennelly, left, Colm Boyle and Aidan O'Shea after the 2013 All-Ireland final

Mayo were two points down in injury-time when Cillian O'Connor opted for a point instead of lobbing the ball in for an attempt to get a goal.

2016: Dublin 2-9 Mayo 0-15; Replay: Dublin 1-15 Mayo 1-14

Cillian O'Connor was the saviour for Mayo with a point in the seventh minute of injury time to get the draw in the first game. It was an extra-ordinary match. Despite no Dublin player scoring, they led after 30 minutes 2-0 to 0-3 thanks to the two own goals.

In the replay, Dublin were massively improved and a second-half penalty from Connolly and 0-9 from Dean Rock were enough to get them over the line.

Dejected Mayo players after their defeat to Dublin in the 2016 All-Ireland final replay

2017: Dublin 1-17 Mayo 1-16

Four years ago produced a contender for one of the greatest games ever seen in Croke Park. It was a contest that had it all. Dublin burst into an early lead with a Con O'Callaghan goal. But Mayo dug their heels in, and a Lee Keegan green flag after the break put his side one point ahead.

The Westerners' hopes were dented when Donal Vaughan charged into a challenge which saw him join John Small on the receiving end of Joe McQuillan's red card.

The tie went right to the wire, and Dean Rock held his nerve on a late free to settle the contest, despite the best efforts of Lee Keegan who threw his GPS in an attempt to distract the Ballymun sharp-shooter.

Dean Rock slots the winning free, despite a flying GPS tracker

2020: Dublin 2-14 Mayo 0-15

Mayo's fate was still the same behind closed doors.

They were left to rue the concession of another early goal. Rock palmed the ball into the net within 15 seconds, and O'Callaghan added another in the half.

The Connacht champions did dig their heels in, but their fight faded as a superior bench steered Dublin home.

A version of this story was originally published on SkySports.com in 2017.