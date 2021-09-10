Mayo announce team for All-Ireland final against Tyrone: Enda Hession and Bryan Walsh come into the side

Bryan Walsh returns to the starting team

James Horan has made two changes to the Mayo team for the All-Ireland final, while Tyrone have kept faith with the team that overcame Kerry.

Eoghan McLaughlin and Darren McHale make way for the Connacht champions, having started in the semi-final win over Dublin. Enda Hession and Bryan Walsh are listed in the first 15 for the Tyrone showdown.

McLaughlin suffered a broken jaw in the win over the Dubs, and it is yet to be announced if he will be in the matchday 26.

With the Mayo substitutes bench still to be disclosed, it is unclear whether Oisin Mullin has recovered from injury in time for the decider. Reports midweek suggested the 2020 All-Star defender was in the frame for Saturday's final.

Aidan O'Shea, who captains the side, will wear number 11, with Kevin McLoughlin switching to number 13.

Tyrone are unchanged from their semi-final win over Kerry. Cathal McShane and Darragh Canavan are once again listed as substitutes, as Niall Kelly returns to the matchday 26.

Mayo: Rob Hennelly; Padraig O'Hora, Lee Keegan, Michael Plunkett; Paddy Durcan, Stephen Coen, Enda Hession; Matthew Ruane, Conor Loftus; Diarmuid O'Connor, Aidan O'Shea, Bryan Walsh; Kevin McLoughlin, Tommy Conroy, Ryan O'Donoghue.

Tyrone: Niall Morgan; Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Padraig Hampsey; Frank Burns, Peter Harte, Kieran McGeary; Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick; Conor Meyler, Michael O'Neill, Niall Sludden; Darren McCurry, Matthew Donnelly, Conor McKenna.

Subs: Lorcan Quinn, Mark Bradley, Darragh Canavan, Paul Donaghy, Niall Kelly, Tiernan McCann, Ben McDonnell, HP McGeary, Cathal McShane, Jonathan Munroe, Conor Shields/Cormac Munroe.

TEAM NEWS 🇵🇱



Here's our Starting XV for tomorrow's All Ireland Senior Football Championship Final ⬇️



Our Players and Management have represented our County with pride this season - we'll be right behind them in Croke Park tomorrow ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/JCoa6aJuTn — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) September 10, 2021

Watch Mayo vs Tyrone in the All-Ireland final live on Sky Sports Arena from 4pm Saturday.