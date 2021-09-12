Killarney humiliation was day Tyrone won the All-Ireland title, says Jim McGuinness

Tyrone are the 2021 All-Ireland champions

Few would have predicted at the start of the season that Tyrone would be All-Ireland champions.

Even fewer would have backed the Red Hands after they were demolished by Kerry in the National League, 6-15 to 1-14.

But perhaps that was a necessary lesson for this group.

"It's an interesting one, because that's probably the day that they won the All-Ireland, would be my take on that," said Jim McGuinness.

"We (Donegal) went down to Kerry the year we won the All-Ireland (2012), we got beaten by double scores, 2-16 to 1-8. We got humiliated. And the same thing happened to Tyrone, probably even worse to Tyrone. And if that's not a moment where you pause and reflect and decide 'we're going to go this direction, or we're going to go that direction, or we're going to double down here', it's never going to happen.

"I would suggest that the reason they're standing there today as All-Ireland champions is that game had a big bearing in shaping the mindset that's required. And then obviously, that will feed the training and intensity and the energy levels and everything that goes with it.

"Most people, not talking about sports teams, just drift through life and things happen at certain times in your life or your sporting career, where you've got to go 'hold on a second here, what is this all about?' And that was a moment for that team. And they had to decide if it was going to be this way and that they are an average team, or if they were going to take it on the chin, double down and go as hard as they can for as long as they can.

"And they have done that every single game since."

Highlights of Tyrone's All-Ireland final victory

Canavan: Killarney was a turning point

Tyrone great Peter Canavan was in agreement.

"When Tyrone look back on this year, they'll look back on the game down in Killarney," he said.

"There was a few meetings held after that, and that gave Brian Dooher the opportunity to put a few boys straight on what they need to be doing moving forward. There was a serious bit of training that took place over two-three weeks. It was tough and it tested a lot of boys physically and mentally.

"It was very much a turning point in their season."

And he reserved special praise for the management team of Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan.

"It's the first year in for Brian and Feargal. Progress, immense," he said. "Players always had serious respect for them. Brian has been here before, Feargal had 1995, and has been working in the background for Tyrone in different ways down through the years, with very little credit. He got what he deserved here today.

"A lot of things went right for us. But we're not here to gloat. I know what it's like to lose an All-Ireland final. Mayo will look back on this and reflect on all the missed opportunities they had."

Pádraig Hampsey lifts the Sam Maguire Cup

Donaghy: Depth key for Tyrone

Meanwhile, Kieran Donaghy said the strength of the Red Hands panel was telling.

"Even in the league, they were playing quite well," said the former Kerry star.

"Tyrone, when the forwards are moving the way they are and you've got that amount of talent. Paul Donaghy in the league was outstanding, six-eight points a game. He couldn't get on the team come the championship. Darragh Canavan couldn't get on. Cathal McShane, who was an All-Star before his injury, couldn't get on the team. That shows you the depth of talent they have as a forward unit.

"Then obviously Brian Dooher would have the work-rate instilled. He was one of the fittest, hardest-working players that ever took to the pitch. And he instilled that in his team, on a work-rate level.

"Even Pádraig Hampsey in his speech, you could tell he is a guy people are going to follow.

"The thing you have to admire about Tyrone is how they have always defended as a unit. They have their man-to-man responsibilities, and they take them very seriously. But they're ball-hunters, they retreat to the D very quickly, if anybody is breached, they're always there to help. And that's a huge bearing on why they're out there with Sam Maguire."