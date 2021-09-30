2021 TG4 All-Star nominations: All-Ireland champions Meath lead the way with 14 nominees

Meath claimed their first senior title

All-Ireland senior champions Meath lead the way with 14 nominations for the 2021 TG4 Ladies Football All Star awards.

The Royals stunned Dublin earlier this month in the decider to claim their first crown.

Monica McGuirk, Emma Troy, Mary Kate Lynch, Katie Newe, Aoibheann Leahy, Aoibhín Cleary, captain Shauna Ennis, Máire O'Shaughnessy, Orlagh Lally, Orla Byrne, Stacey Grimes, Niamh O'Sullivan, TG4 Senior Final Player of the Match Vikki Wall, and Emma Duggan have all been nominated for Meath.

The Royals stunned Dublin in the decider

The Dubs, who had won the four previous senior finals, have been rewarded with nine nominations following a season that also saw the Sky Blues collect the Lidl National League Division 1 title.

Cork, who lost out to Meath in the semi-final, have seven players nominated for All Star awards, while Mayo, defeated by Dublin in the last four, have earned six nominations.

There are three nominees from Donegal, two each from Armagh and Galway, and one apiece from Kerry and Waterford.

Five players from the 2019 TG4 All Star team are nominated for awards again; namely Meath goalkeeper Monica McGuirk, Cork's Melissa Duggan, Dublin duo Carla Rowe and Lyndsey Davey, and Mayo's Rachel Kearns.

The winners will be confirmed on Saturday, November 13, when the Player of the Year will also be announced.

2021 TG4 All Star nominations

Goalkeepers

Monica McGuirk (Meath), Ciara Trant (Dublin), Dearbhla Gower (Galway)

Right corner back

Emma Troy (Meath), Martha Byrne (Dublin), Saoirse Lally (Mayo).

Full back

Mary Kate Lynch (Meath), Róisín Phelan (Cork), Evelyn McGinley (Donegal).

Left corner back

Leah Caffrey (Dublin), Katie Newe (Meath), Eimear Meaney (Cork).

Right half back

Erika O'Shea (Cork), Tamara O'Connor (Mayo), Aoibheann Leahy (Meath).

Centre back

Aoibhín Cleary (Meath), Lauren McConville (Armagh), Nicole McLaughlin (Donegal).

Left half back

Melissa Duggan (Cork), Orlagh Nolan (Dublin), Shauna Ennis (Meath).

Midfield

Lauren Magee (Dublin), Jennifer Dunne (Dublin), Sinéad Cafferky (Mayo), Máire O'Shaughnessy (Meath), Hannah Looney (Cork), Orlagh Lally (Meath).

Right half forward

Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin), Olivia Divilly (Galway), Orla Byrne (Meath).

Centre forward

Rachel Kearns (Mayo), Lyndsey Davey (Dublin), Stacey Grimes (Meath).

Left half forward

Niamh O'Sullivan (Meath), Carla Rowe (Dublin), Sarah Rowe (Mayo).

Right corner forward

Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Vikki Wall (Meath), Sadhbh O'Leary (Cork).

Full forward

Emma Duggan (Meath), Shauna Howley (Mayo), Katie Murray (Waterford).

Left corner forward

Eimear Scally (Cork), Geradline McLaughlin (Donegal), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry).

County by county breakdown

Meath (14), Dublin (9), Cork (7), Mayo (6), Donegal (3), Armagh (2), Galway (2), Kerry (1), Waterford (1).