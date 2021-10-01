Kildare GAA name Glen Ryan as new senior football manager along with high-profile backroom team

Glen Ryan takes over his native county

Glen Ryan has been announced as the new Kildare senior football manager, taking over from Jack O'Connor.

Ryan, who enjoyed a stellar playing career with the Lilywhites, was confirmed for the role on Friday evening. The Round Towers club man has managerial experience at intercounty level, previously spending five seasons at the helm of Longford.

Ryan will lead a high profile backroom team, featuring Anthony Rainbow, Johnny Doyle and Dermot Earley.

Ryan previously managed Longford, in a stint which featured a memorable qualifier win over Mayo

"Kildare GAA's management committee will be putting forward the names for ratification at our next special county committee meeting schedule for Tuesday 19th October," read a statement.

Davy Burke, the former Wicklow boss and U20 All-Ireland winning manager with Kildare, was believed to be in the running, as was ex-Laois, Westmeath and Offaly supremo Tom Cribbin.

O'Connor left the Lilywhites in positive shape ahead of 2022. They won promotion from Division 2 in the National League, and reached the Leinster final, in which they fell to Dublin by eight points.

The Kerry native brought through several members of the victorious 2018 U20 side, as Kildare look to build on that progress in the coming years.