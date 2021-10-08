Tyrone's Niall Morgan says current championship format favours Dublin and Kerry

Morgan was speaking after a GPA survey found 80% of players who responded are in favour of 'Proposal B'

With October 23's Special Congress fast approaching, the debate surrounding the All-Ireland Football Championship structures is heating up.

The GPA set out their stall on Thursday, making the case for 'Proposal B', which would see a league-based format introduced.

Gaelic Players Association chief Tom Parsons spoke of how the move would 'end brutal mismatches' which are frequently seen at the level at present, but Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan noted how it would also level the playing field.

Morgan, who is a member of the GPA national executive, stated how the likes of Dublin and Kerry currently have an easier route to the business end of the championship than their Division 1 counterparts in Ulster.

"[Proposal B] isn't getting rid of the provincial championship. There is still an Anglo-Celt Cup there to be won and it will still be prestigious. It just comes that it's not linked with the Sam Maguire," said the All-Ireland winning goalkeeper.

"To me that's a positive coming from a team like Tyrone because for us to get into the Sam Maguire we have to come through more competitive games which makes it difficult for us in a way.

"To win this year's All-Ireland, it was huge for us because we went through last year's [Ulster] winners in Cavan, came through Donegal who have won recently and Monaghan who have won recently and that was just to get into the Sam Maguire series.

"Kerry are getting through every year after one or two games, Dublin are getting through every year without having to break stride. That makes it more difficult for us because they don't have to come out and train as early.

"I think Seán Cavanagh could have played another three years if he didn't have to play McKenna Cup. He's having to play it because he has to be at his best when we start playing in the Ulster Championship."

He said that while Division 3 and 4 teams may benefit the most, Proposal B would bring an improvement for all counties.

"You asked would it be hard for Division 3 and 4 teams if this doesn't go through. It will be hard for everyone because this is what everyone wants," noted the Edendork man.

"Everyone wants change and you can't be afraid of that. Go back to the 90s, it was a straight knock-out championship and they realised they needed change and brought in the backdoor. Progressed through, they realised they needed change and brought in the Super 8s. It's still not working, it's still systematically broken so why not completely change it up and try something new?

"The main part of this is the Ulster Council seem to want a round robin provincial championship. They're getting it in this proposal - it's still there."