Brian Barry
GAA Editor @BrianGBarry
2021 Football All-Star nominations: All-Ireland champions Tyrone dominate as 11 counties represented
Tyrone (15) lead the way in the nominations for the 2021 PwC All-Star Football team, with 11 counties represented. Lee Keegan, Kieran McGeary and Conor Meyler have been nominated for the Football of the Year award
Last Updated: 08/10/21 7:41am
All-Ireland champions Tyrone have been honoured with 15 All-Star nominations.
Like Limerick in hurling, all 15 of the Red Hands' team that started the All-Ireland final have been included on the shortlist.
Beaten finalists Mayo have eight players on the 45-strong list, followed closely by Munster champions Kerry who have seven.
Leinster winners Dublin have five, while there are three from Monaghan and two from Armagh.
Representatives from Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway and Kildare make up the selection.
Mayo's Lee Keegan, and Tyrone's Kieran McGeary and Conor Meyler are vying for the Footballer of the Year award, while Galway's Matthew Tierney is battling with Oisin Mullin and Darragh Canavan for the Young Footballer of the Year gong.
PwC All-Stars Football nominations 2021
Goalkeepers
Rob Hennelly (Mayo)
Rory Beggan (Monaghan)
Niall Morgan (Tyrone)
Defenders
Seán Meehan (Cork)
Brian Howard, Mick Fitzsimons (both Dublin)
Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Tom O'Sullivan, Gavin White (all Kerry)
Stephen Coen, Patrick Durcan, Lee Keegan, Pádraig O'Hora (all Mayo)
Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan)
Frank Burns, Pádraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, Conor Meyler, Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Kieran McGeary (all Tyrone)
Midfielders
Oisín O'Neill (Armagh)
Brian Fenton (Dublin)
David Moran (Kerry)
Matthew Ruane (Mayo)
Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick (both Tyrone)
Forwards
Rian O'Neill (Armagh)
Eoin Cleary (Clare)
Michael Langan (Donegal)
Cormac Costello, Ciarán Kilkenny (both Dublin)
Shane Walsh (Galway)
David Clifford, Paudie Clifford, Seán O'Shea (all Kerry)
Daniel Flynn (Kildare)
Tommy Conroy, Ryan O'Donoghue (both Mayo)
Jack McCarron (Monaghan)
Mattie Donnelly, Darren McCurry, Conor McKenna, Cathal McShane, Niall Sludden (all Tyrone)
Footballer of the year nominations
Lee Keegan (Mayo), Kieran McGeary, Conor Meyler (both Tyrone)
Young footballer of the year nominations
Matthew Tierney (Galway), Oisín Mullin (Mayo), Darragh Canavan (Tyrone)