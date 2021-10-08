2021 Football All-Star nominations: All-Ireland champions Tyrone dominate as 11 counties represented

Tyrone are in line for several All-Star awards

All-Ireland champions Tyrone have been honoured with 15 All-Star nominations.

Like Limerick in hurling, all 15 of the Red Hands' team that started the All-Ireland final have been included on the shortlist.

Beaten finalists Mayo have eight players on the 45-strong list, followed closely by Munster champions Kerry who have seven.

Leinster winners Dublin have five, while there are three from Monaghan and two from Armagh.

Representatives from Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway and Kildare make up the selection.

Mayo's Lee Keegan, and Tyrone's Kieran McGeary and Conor Meyler are vying for the Footballer of the Year award, while Galway's Matthew Tierney is battling with Oisin Mullin and Darragh Canavan for the Young Footballer of the Year gong.

PwC All-Stars Football nominations 2021

Goalkeepers

Rob Hennelly (Mayo)

Rory Beggan (Monaghan)

Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

Defenders

Seán Meehan (Cork)

Brian Howard, Mick Fitzsimons (both Dublin)

Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Tom O'Sullivan, Gavin White (all Kerry)

Stephen Coen, Patrick Durcan, Lee Keegan, Pádraig O'Hora (all Mayo)

Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan)

Frank Burns, Pádraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, Conor Meyler, Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Kieran McGeary (all Tyrone)

Midfielders

Oisín O'Neill (Armagh)

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

David Moran (Kerry)

Matthew Ruane (Mayo)

Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick (both Tyrone)

Forwards

Rian O'Neill (Armagh)

Eoin Cleary (Clare)

Michael Langan (Donegal)

Cormac Costello, Ciarán Kilkenny (both Dublin)

Shane Walsh (Galway)

David Clifford, Paudie Clifford, Seán O'Shea (all Kerry)

Daniel Flynn (Kildare)

Tommy Conroy, Ryan O'Donoghue (both Mayo)

Jack McCarron (Monaghan)

Mattie Donnelly, Darren McCurry, Conor McKenna, Cathal McShane, Niall Sludden (all Tyrone)

Footballer of the year nominations

Lee Keegan (Mayo), Kieran McGeary, Conor Meyler (both Tyrone)

Young footballer of the year nominations

Matthew Tierney (Galway), Oisín Mullin (Mayo), Darragh Canavan (Tyrone)