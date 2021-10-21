Waterford announce former Cork ladies football boss Ephie Fitzgerald as new manager

Waterford GAA announced Fitzgerald on Thursday evening

Waterford have announced Ephie Fitzgerald as the new manager of their senior footballers.

Fitzgerald recently vacated his post as manager of the Cork ladies senior footballers, and was succeeded by Shane Ronayne. Incidentally, it was Ronayne's departure which led to the Déise County in the hunt for a new men's football boss.

"Waterford GAA are delighted to announce that at a meeting of the Management Committee tonight Ephie Fitzgerald was unanimously recommended for ratification as the new County Senior Football Manager on a two-year term," read a statement.

Fitzgerald swaps places with his successor Shane Ronayne

Fitzgerald led the Rebelettes to an All-Ireland title in 2016, having previously managed the Nemo Rangers men's side.

Waterford will compete in Division 4 in 2022, and fell to a comprehensive 2021 Munster Championship defeat at the hands of Limerick in the first round.