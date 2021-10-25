Gaelic football club round-up: Ballymun Kickhams upset in Dublin, Mayo quarter-finals go down to wire

Mayo star Kevin McLoughlin's Knockmore side are through to the semi-finals

One of Dublin's big guns fell at the quarter-final stage.

Dublin SFC

Reigning champions Ballymun Kickhams suffered a shock defeat to Lucan Sarsfields in the quarter-finals. A late Brendan Gallagher free with the last kick of the game sealed a 1-16 to 0-18 win for Lucan at Parnell Park.

St Jude's also prevailed on Saturday, defeating 2019 finalists Thomas Davis, 3-14 to 0-15.

Southside big guns Kilmacud Crokes and Ballyboden St Enda's came out on top in Sunday's double-header in Donnycarney, beating Na Fianna and Castleknock respectively.

On Friday night, record 29-time winners St Vincent's were relegated from the senior championship, falling 1-12 to 0-13 to Whitehall Colmcille in a play-off. St Oliver Plunkett's-Eoghan Ruadh were also demoted, with defeat to Clontarf.

Kilmacud Crokes and Lucan Sarsfields both remain in the hunt for hurling-football doubles

Kildare SFC

Naas, who parted ways with their manager after the quarter-finals, are through to their first decider since 1991. Led by players Eoin Doyle and Eamonn Callaghan, they defeated Maynooth 1-17 to 1-9.

They will be up against Sarsfields in the final, who overcame Celbridge in a nail-biter on Sunday at St Conleth's Park.

The Newbridge outfit were forced to dig deep for long periods, but timed their run to perfection. Ben McCormack was instrumental for the 'Sash', in a 1-12 to 0-11 win. Callum Bolton scored the goal deep into injury-time to seal the triumph, finding the empty net from near the '45 after the Celbridge keeper was pushing out the field looking to force a turnover.

Eoin Doyle and Eamonn Callaghan celebrate at full-time. Callaghan, 39, scored 0-6

Mayo SFC

A late goal from county star Ryan O'Donoghue saw Belmullet shock Breaffy in the quarter-final, 2-5 to 0-8.

They are through to face Westport, who overcame Ballina 0-13 to 1-9 thanks to a late point from Fionn McDonagh.

On the other side of the draw, Knockmore defeated Ballintubber, 2-9 to 0-12 after Diarmuid O'Connor's penalty was saved deep into injury-time.

The reigning champions will play Garrymore in the last four, who beat Castebar Mitchels, 1-14 to 0-13.

Knockmore goalkeeper Ryan McDonnell saves a penalty to win the match

Meath SFC

Three-in-a-row chasing Ratoath were dumped out of the Meath SFC at the semi-final stage. They fell to Wolfe Tones, who will now take on St Peter's Dunboyne in the decider, after 2018 winners Dunboyne defeated Donaghmore/Ashbourne.

Clare SFC

Éire Óg Ennis remain on course for a hurling-football double, after the big ball semi-finals were completed in the Banner County. Gavin Cooney kicked 0-5 as they saw off St Breckan's, 0-11 to 0-5.

They will face Kilmurry-Ibrickane in the final, who beat Lisscasey, 0-17 to 0-8.

Sligo SFC

Tourlestrane are county champions for a sixth year in succession in the Yeats County.

They were too strong for Coolera-Strandhill in Sunday's decider, running out dominant victors on a scoreline of 2-12 to 0-7.

Tourlestrane players and supporters celebrate with the cup

Tyrone SFC

The semi-finals are set in the Red Hand County, with Dromore and Trillick set to face off, after wins over Eglish and Killclogher respectively.

Meanwhile, Coalisland edged Carrickmore, 0-10 to 0-9. They will face Errigal Ciaran at the penultimate stage, after they defeated Loughmacroy, 2-9 to 0-7.

LCC Group Senior Championship Quarter Final (Full Time)



Errigal Ciaran 2-9 (15)

Loughmacrory 0-7 (7)



Errigal Ciaran progress to the LCC Group Senior Championship Semi Finals 👏🏻 #RefuseToLose pic.twitter.com/WYuYC7v0RQ — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) October 23, 2021

Donegal SFC

There was late drama in Sunday's Donegal semi-final, as Naomh Conaill edged Kilcar 0-11 to 0-8. Paddy McBrearty thought he had found an equalising goal deep into injury-time, but it was ruled out for a square ball, and the Glenties side progress to another final.

They will face St Eunan's in the decider, who overcame St Michael's, 0-10 to 0-5.

There were semi-finals down for decision in three other Ulster counties. In Armagh, Clann Eireann and Crossmaglen are through to the decider, after wins over Ballymacnab and Silverbridge respectively.

Ramor United defeated Cavan Gaels 1-9 to 0-11, to set up a final showdown with Gowna in the Breffni County. In Monaghan, Scotstown and Truagh will face off in the decider, after beating Inniskeen and Ballybay Pearses.