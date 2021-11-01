Club football round-up: Niall McNamee heroics save Rhode in Offaly; East Kerry defeated by Austin Stacks

Niall McNamee was once again the hero for Rhode

Another huge weekend of club action.

Offaly SFC

Veteran Offaly forward Niall McNamee provided a late interjection to ensure Rhode lived to fight another day in the Faithful County final.

The 36-year-old found the net deep into injury-time against Tullamore to force a 1-8 to 1-8 draw, meaning the tie will now go to a replay.

When @RhodeGAA were three points down in the Offaly football final today, and it was the third minute of injury-time, Niall McNamee did this: pic.twitter.com/Yaj8l0kAKi — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) October 31, 2021

Kerry SFC

2019 and 2020 champions East Kerry are out, after being defeated by Austin Stacks. The Stacks overcame the divisional side, 1-7 to 1-5 on Saturday evening, with David Clifford getting sent off late in the contest.

Kieran Donaghy made history in the match, making his 60th championship appearance for Austin Stacks, breaking a 30-year-old club record in the process.

Austin Stacks will be hoping to back up their club championship victory with the county title

Kerins O'Rahilly's also saw off divisional opposition. Fresh from his intercounty retirement, Tommy Walsh scored six points in a 1-16 to 0-9 victory.

Elsewhere, Killarney Legion defeated Spa on penalties, St Brendan's overcame Kenmare Shamrocks, while Dr Crokes defeated West Kerry.

Tyrone SFC

Coalisland and Dromore will face off in the 2021 decider, after defeating Errigal Ciaran and Trillick respectively.

Despite finishing with 13 men, Coalisland produced a dramatic comeback to win 3-6 to 0-14. Trailing 0-10 to 0-5, they scored three final-quarter goals to seal the victory.

On Saturday, Dromore upset Trillick at Healy Park, winning 0-17 to 2-9.

Tyrone team-mates Michael McKernan of Coalisland and Darragh Canavan of Errigal Ciaran during the semi-final

Galway SFC

2018, 2019 and 2020 All-Ireland champions Corofin are back in the Galway decider, as they look to regain the county title. They had too much for Killannin in the semi-final, winning 1-19 to 0-10.

Reigning champions Moycullen are out, after Mountbellew-Moylough avenged their 2020 final defeat, winning 3-12 to 0-16.

Cork SFC

The semi-final line-up has been confirmed on Lee-side. Douglas will face Clonakilty, while St Finbarr's will be up against Castlehaven after this weekend's quarter-finals.

West Cork side Clonakilty are back at the penultimate stage for the first time since 2010, after scoring the last seven points of the contest to down divisional side Duhallow, 0-13 to 1-9.

Castlehaven defeated Valley Rovers, 1-14 to 0-10, while the 'Barrs' overcame Éire Óg, 1-16 to 0-12.

Douglas had received a bye to the quarter-finals, after finishing as the top group winners from the round-robin stages.

After losing the delayed 2020 decider two months ago, Castlehaven will be hoping to go one further in this year's tournament

Derry SFC

Glen and Slaughtneil will meet in the Derry final, after contrasting semi-final victories.

Glen eased by Loup, 3-19 to 0-5, while Slaughtneil were brought to extra-time by Lavey, before winning 1-13 to 2-6.

Roscommon SFC

Padraig Pearses are Roscommon champions for a second time in three years, after a 2-9 to 0-11 final win over Clann na nGael.

Former Offaly, Westmeath and Sligo manager Pat Flanagan led the side to victory, but he was forced to watch from the stands as he was serving a suspension.

Goals from Paul Carey and Jack Tumulty proved the difference, as they move on to the Connacht Championship where they will meet the Leitrim or Galway champions in the semi-final.