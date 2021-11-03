Billy Morgan returns to coach Cork U20 footballers while Paudie Murray will manage minor hurlers

Billy Morgan has managed UCC in recent years

Cork legend Billy Morgan has returned to the intercounty fold as part of the Rebels' U20 football management team for 2022.

Morgan, 76, won All-Ireland titles as player and manager with both the county and his club Nemo Rangers.

Morgan managed the Cork senior team between 1986 and 1996, enjoying two Sam Maguire Cup triumphs in 1989 and 1990. He returned for a second stint in the 2000s, reaching the All-Ireland final in 2007.

Morgan is widely respected on Lee-side

Since then, he has worked with University College Cork, leading the Mardyke outfit to three Sigerson Cup titles in the last decade.

He joins Bobbie O'Dwyer's coaching ticket as a selector, alongside Kieran Cronin, Ollie O'Sullivan and his club mate James Masters. They replace Keith Ricken, who recently took the reins of the senior team.

The appointments were confirmed on Tuesday night, following a meeting of the county committee.

Meanwhile, former Cork Camogie manager Paudie Murray will take over as manager of the minor hurlers.

St Finbarr's club man Paudie Murray takes over the Cork minor team

Murray stepped aside last month, having led the Rebelettes to four O'Duffy Cup triumphs since taking over in 2012. He takes over from Noel Furlong, who has joined Kieran Kingston in the senior set-up.